Portland Thorns release preseason roster

Portland Thorns announce their preseason roster. (Source: ISI Photos)

The Portland Thorns announced their preseason roster today as all teams across the National Women’s Soccer League begin their preseason camp for the 2017 season. Their roster features 18 returning players, one draft pick from the 2017 NWSL College Draft, one player acquired through trade and three non-roster invitees.

New Faces

With a very strong group returning, there aren’t too many new players being brought in. Goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom joins the Thorns after a trade with the North Carolina Courage. In addition, only one draft pick for the Thorns has reported in for preseason, Caroline Flynn from Nebraska joins the squad.

Head coach Mark Parsons has invited five players to train with the team throughout preseason: Emily Armstrong, Ellie Boon, Ashley Herndon, Meghan Cox, and Kelli Hubly. Hailing from the University of Connecticut, Armstrong was the 2015 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and helped the Huskies become the 2016 ACC Champions. Boon played her college ball close by at the University of Portland with an impressive career for the Pilots. Herndon played at James Madison and most recently played with the US U-23s in Spain. Cox comes from the the University of Virginia and Hubly comes from DePaul.

Thorns host preseason tournament

The Portland Thorns will once again host a preseason tournament at the end of March, the second preseason tournament in NWSL and Thorns program history. They will host the Houston Dash, Chicago Red Stars and the U-23 USWNT. The tournament runs from March 26 to April 1st.

2017 Thorns FC Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Emily Armstrong*, Britt Eckerstrom, Adrianna Franch

Defenders (9): Ellie Boon*, Meghan Cox*, Caroline Flynn#, Kelli Hubly*, Kendall Johnson, Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Menges, Katherine Reynolds, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (7): Celeste Boureille, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Amandine Henry, Lindsey Horan, Allie Long, Mana Shim, Mallory Weber

Forwards (6): Tobin Heath, Ashley Herndon*, Nadia Nadim, Christine Sinclair, Meg Morris, Hayley Raso

*Non-roster invitee

# 2017 NWSL College Draft pick