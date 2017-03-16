Boston Breakers sign midfielder Morgan Andrews

Andrews pictured after being drafted by the Boston Breakers | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

As of March 16, 2017, Morgan Andrews is now a part of the Boston Breakers for the foreseeable future. The announcement was made on the Breakers website today and now the Breakers fans will look forward to seeing the once-highly touted midfielder in their colors, alongside fellow rookie Rose Lavelle, in the upcoming National Women's Soccer League season.

The midfielder had a standout 2016 at USC | Source: Tony Avelar - Associated Press

A match seemingly made in heaven for both the team and the player

The Breakers selected Andrews as the third overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft so it was clear from the very beginning that the coaching staff rated her very highly and would sign her onto a professional contract as soon as possible.

Andrews was on hand to comment on the news for the Breakers website and it seemed like the midfielder was excited to play in her home state once again. Andrews thanked her friend and family who "helped her get to this level" and stated that she was "absolutely ecstatic about signing for the Boston Breakers." Andrews finished by saying she felt that this was "only the beginning" and she was ready to bring her home, New England, with her on the next chapter in her life.

Head coach Matt Beard was also pleased with the signing of Andrews as he felt that she had had a "great year with the U.S. U-23 National Team" and that she would continue in that form. Beard also stated that Andrews was a "technically gifted midfielder with great passing range" and he was interested in seeing her take those qualities onto the pro level.

Andrews in her early college years at Notre Dame | Source: Matt Cashore - ESPNW

A snapshot of Andrews' career shows potential

Before transferring to the University of Southern California, Andrews was always tipped to be a standout player with her previous college team, Notre Dame but seemed to have lost her way slightly after a strong freshmen year which saw her awarded the 2013 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

Andrews then moved to USC and in 2016, won the NCAA National Championship with the 'Trojans'. her ten goals in 2016 saw her named to the 2016 NCAA Women’s College Cup All-Tournament Team and in two seasons at USC, Andrews finished her collegiate career with 22 goals and eight assists while being honored with consecutive All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

On the youth national team level, Andrews has been involved with the U-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 teams and served as a captain for the U-15 team and the U-17 team in 2010 and 2011-2012 respectively. Most recently, Andrews was with the U-23 USWNT at a tournament in La Manga and scored the match-winner against Norway to give the USWNT their second win of the tournament.