Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars Live Stream Updates and Commentary of 2017 Portland Thorns Invitational (0-0)

This match will be played at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon on March 25 2017. The game is set to kick off at 5pm PT.

Both these sides have a lot to prove as they head into the National Women's Soccer League season as aspiring championship winners, so you can expect no holding back in this game.

This being said, you can expect plenty of rotation from both sides as they assess potential new players and combinations for the season ahead, as there is now less than a month from the opening round of fixtures.

This is the first times the teams will meet since June 2016, when the Thorns beat the Red Stars by a 2-0 scoreline at today's venue of Providence Park. Games between these two sides have historically been very tight, as the clash in styles more often than not ends in a stalemate.

Read further about the Chicago Red Stars and their outlook on this tournament with VAVEL USA's team preview.

On the flip side, the Chicago Red Stars had some ups and downs but ultimately finished in third, before also losing in their semi; 2-1 to the Washington Spirit in added time. The Red Stars have long been known for their defensive solidity - a mindset which resonates not just through the backline but in the entire team. Rory Dame's side always likes to play a high-pressure, high-speed game with quick ball movement. Key players include the likes of Danielle Colaprico, who is capable of breaking up play and using the ball quickly. Although Chicago have difficulty getting the ball in the back of the net, star striker Christen Press poses a constant threat with her ability to beat players and shoot from long-range. How well Portland are able to defend Press will be a big factor in the outcome of this game.

With the tournament being hosted in Portland, the Thorns will be vying to make a good impression on their fans new and old. You can read more about what to expect from the Portland Thorns this tournament with VAVEL USA's team preview.

Last season the Portland Thorns finished at the top of the league standings, but bowed out in the semi-final to eventual champions, the Western New York Flash. The Thorns have a wealth of attacking talent with the likes of Tobin Heath, Nadia Nadim, and Christine Sinclair in their front line. They were the second highest scoring team last season - but it is also hard to acknowledge a defense which shipped the fewest goals of any team in 2016. Rising United States Women's National Team star centre-back Emily Sonnett was key to this, and she will be hoping to recreate that form for this tournament, and the rest of her sophomore season.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 Portland Thorns Invitational! The second game of the day sees hosts Portland Thorns take on the Chicago Red Stars. My name is Hannah Roberts and I will be your host for this game.