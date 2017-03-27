Houston Dash scored two late goals to take the win over the USWNT U-23

NWSL

Houston Dash scored two late goals to take the win over the USWNT U-23

Germany unseat U.S. Women in FIFA rankings

NWSL

Germany unseat U.S. Women in FIFA rankings

Portland Thorns edge out the Chicago Red Stars in the Invitational Opener (1-0)

NWSL

Portland Thorns edge out the Chicago Red Stars in the Invitational Opener (1-0)

Portland Thorns win 1-0 over the Chicago Red Stars with a well placed penalty kick

In game two of the 2017 Thorns preseason Invitational, the Portland Thorns square off with the Chicago Red Stars.

Portland Thorns win 1-0 over the Chicago Red Stars with a well placed penalty kick
Nadia Nadim takes the eventual game-winning penalty | Source: Portland Thorns FC Facebook
Portland Thorns
1 0
Chicago Red Stars
Portland Thorns: Franch, Boureille (Flynn, 75), Sonnett, Menges, Klingenberg (Johnson, 58), Henry, Long, Shim (Herndon, 67), Nadim (Raso, 38, Hubly, 75), Sinclair ©, Weber (Cox, 75)
Chicago Red Stars: Dalton, Gilliland, Gorden, Naughton, Short (Comeau, 46); DiBernardo © (Luba, 46), Colaprico (Proffitt, 46), Mautz, Raetzman (Kaskie,60), McCaffrey (Green, 60), Walls (Kolander, 60)
SCORE: 1-0, Min 26, Nadim
INCIDENTS: 2017 NWSL preseason match between the Portland Thorns FC and Chicago Red Stars. The game was played at Providence Park in Portland, OR in front of 6, 802 spectators.

Game two started with the Portland Thorns squaring off with the Chicago Red Stars on a rain-soaked field. Both teams were starting younger players as players such as Tobin Heath, a forward for the Thorns, and Julie Johnston, a defender for the Red Stars sitting out this game.  

Exciting First Half

As the Red Stars play for game two, they came out with a bang. The Red Stars received the first corner of the game in minute two, but a foul in the box stopped any chance of a conversion. Minute eight had the left foot cannon of Courtney Raetzman, a midfielder for the Red Stars, just missing a bullet, striking the crossbar with a massive force. After the quick start and a few breakaways, the game starts to settle in as both teams slowed the game down. Minute 25, midfielder Allie Long received a pass inside the box and was mowed over by defender Sarah Gorden, drawing a penalty kick for the Thorns. Nadia Nadim took the penalty kick and finds the back of the net giving the Thorns a 1-0 lead in minute 26. Minute 38 brought the first substitution, with Nadim making way for forward Hayley Raso. The first half ends shortly after with the Thorns leading 1-0.

The Portland Thorns celebrating after the converted penalty kick by Nadia Nadim | Source: Craig Mitchelldyer
The Portland Thorns celebrating after the converted penalty kick by Nadia Nadim | Source: Portland Thorns Facebook Page
 

A Quiet Second Half

With the excitement of the first half, many were expecting the second half to bring more of the same. The Red Stars started the second half with 3 substitutions. Both teams were playing hard, but both were unable to convert free-kicks in dangerous locations or corners received. The Thorns seemed to dominate the ball possession in the second half making it hard for the Red Stars to get anything moving. A few late chances presented themselves for the Red Stars to pull even, but it was all for not. The final whistle blew with the Thorns beating the Red Stars 1-0.  