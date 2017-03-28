Portland Thorns vs US U-23 WNT Live Stream Score Commentary in 2017 Portland Invitational

Both teams gave up good chances in the final minutes of their last games. The late start time might be brutal, but this is one to watch until the final whistle.

U23 WNT’s Keys to the Game: They have a mighty task ahead of them, but Portland aren’t unbeatable. Sunday’s Chicago game reminded fans that Portland is vulnerable to high pressure teams as both Amandine Henry and Allie Long like to drop deep and the Thorns lack speed up top. Left-back Meghan Klingenberg can also be caught too far forward, and although Celeste Boureille wasn’t cowed in her first match at right-back, she’s still breaking in the position. AD Franch did well, but she still hasn’t seen regular games in several years, and reps are vital for goalkeepers. The U23s have plenty of speed in McCaskill, Ashley Sanchez, and Sophia Smith. If they press hard and counter fast, they could steal a goal. They’ll need another strong performance from Casey Murphy, the Rutgers netminder who kept the U23s in their opening game with several key saves in the first half.

Casey Murphy will be key for the u23s (Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA)

The Thorns were without Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, and Dagny Brynjarsdottir on Sunday. Brynjarsdottir has been dealing with a back injury for some time, while Heath watched the match from a box in the stands, seemingly with a mystery injury. It is unclear whether any or all three will play on Wednesday.

Portland Keys to the Game: Parsons won’t have much scouting material for this match-up, but with a side this loaded with talent, he’d probably prefer to keep the focus on them, not their opponent. The Thorns will want to create more chances than they did against Chicago, who largely smothered their attack. That all starts with center-backs Emily Sonnett and Emily Menges getting the backline to distribute cleaner and quicker out of the back. Allie Long was dangerous the few times she broke forward, clearly relishing her return to midfield. She was also superb in the air, which should come in handy against a team that surrendered two goals on service into the box.

Parsons, on Adrianna Franch: “We got a good clean sheet. I thought AD Franch was superb. It was good to see her in there making some saves and then also dictating the play with her feet.”

In his post-game remarks, Thorns head coach Mark Parsons said “We wanted to see how we moved the ball and can we move it well but also be dangerous. We spent less time on being dangerous and it showed because we were overplaying at times but that’s the phase that we’re in.”

AD Franch was strong in goal for the Thorns (Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA)

In their first match against the Chicago Red Stars, Portland withstood early pressure to defeat fellow 2016 NWSL semifinalist 1-0. Newly first-string goalkeeper Adrianna Franch was called into action twice in the opening minutes on long-range shots and proved herself up to the task. Last year’s leading goalscorer Nadia Nadim got the game-winner on a penalty kick in the 26th minute after Allie Long was bowled over in the box.

The U23 WNT lost 1-2 to the Houston Dash in the tournament opener. The U23s were minutes away from upsetting the Dash after Savannah McCaskill scored in the 74th minute, despite the Dash keeping them on the back foot for most of the game. Bruna Benites cancelled the lead when she redirected a deep service from Amber Brooks into the net in the 89th minute. Brooks completed the Dash’s comeback with a 94th minute header, snatching all three points from the U23 WNT.

All matches are being held at Providence Park Stadium, home to the Thorns and the Portland Timbers in MLS.

Hello again and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the second day of the 2017 Portland Invitational. My name is Willa Grefe and I’ll be covering today’s second match, which sees the reigning NWSL shield-holders the Portland Thorns take on the U23 Women’s National Team. Kick-off is set for 10:30 pm E.T. and we’ll have live updates and analysis leading up to and also taking you through all the action live here on Vavel.