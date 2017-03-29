Chicago Red Stars update preseason roster

The Chicago Red Stars have trimmed down their preseason roster to 25 with a few weeks to opening day. | Source: Chicago Red Stars Twitter, @chicagoredstars

The Chicago Red Stars cut down their roster to 25 players today. Head coach Rory Dames and his staff originally started the 2017 NWSL preseason with a 30-player roster on March 13. Since then, the roster has been cut to 25, including U.S. Women’s National Team defender Julie Ertz - previously Julie Johnston - who is currently out-of-market.

The players no longer listed on the roster are forward Ashleigh Ellenwood, midfielders Ashley Gogolin and Kourtney Kutscher, and defender Emily Richardson. Ellenwood was a 2016 NWSL College Draft pick and was part of the Chicago Red Stars Reserves last season. Gogolin, Kutscher, and Richardson all attended this year’s open tryout and had been invited to train with the team in preseason.

The updated roster currently has 19 returning players from the 2016 roster that made it all the way to the playoffs last season. In addition to these returning players are six players hoping to make the final roster. Summer Green was acquired in a trade, Lauren Kaskie and Morgan Proffitt were selected in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, and Jackie Altschuld, Brittany Ratcliffe, and Simone Kolander are non-roster invitees. Ratcliffe played with the Boston Breakers last season, while Altschuld and Kolander just finished their senior season at the University of San Diego and University of Minnesota respectively.

The Chicago Red Stars are currently taking part in the 2017 Portland Invitational. Their next match is against the Houston Dash on Wednesday, March 29.

Chicago Updated Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (2) : Michele Dalton, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6) : Arin Gilliland, Sarah Gorden, Samantha Johnson, Julie Ertz*, Katie Naughton, Casey Short

Midfielders (11) : Jackie Altschuld (NRI), Danielle Colaprico, Taylor Comeau, Vanessa DiBernardo, Sofia Huerta, Lauren Kaskie**, Mary Luba, Alyssa Mautz, Morgan Proffitt**, Courtney Raetzman, Brittany Ratcliffe (NRI)

Forwards (7) : Jannelle Flaws (NRI), Summer Green, Jen Hoy, Simone Kolander (NRI), Stephanie McCaffrey, Christen Press, Cara Walls

*Out-of-Market Contracted Player

**2017 NWSL College Draft Pick

(NRI) Non-Roster Invite