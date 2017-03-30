North Carolina Courage announces 25-player preseason roster

Head coach Paul Riley observing from the sideline. | Source: North Carolina Courage

The 2017 NWSL season kicks off on April 15th as four matches are scheduled to take place. Several teams have announced their roster and the latest team North Carolina Courage, formerly known as the Western New York Flash, has undergone other changes besides their team name. Their roster currently consists of 25 players and will be revised as the final roster will be released on April 10th.

The Courage released their preseason roster, which entails 19 contracted players, three invitees, and three college selection players.

Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo has just been named to the Canada Women's National Team for friendlies against Sweden and Germany. Midfielder Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams have also been called to training camp for the USWNT. As these three players are listed for the national team, it can effect how much time they will be away from the NWSL.

In the 2017 College Draft, the Courage had their two picks within the first round where they drafted forward Ashley Hatch, who was the second overall pick and forward Darian Jenkins from UCLA as the seventh overall pick. Defender Claire Wagner from Clemson University was also chosen as the 20th pick.

Darian Jenkins (left) and Ashley Hatch (right) at the 2017 NWSL College Draft | Source: North Carolina Courage

The first preseason match for the Courage took place last Saturday against the University of Tennessee Volunteers. The final score was a 3-0 victory for the Courage. Two goals were made by Jess McDonald and another by Lynn Williams, who are Courage returners. On April 1st, the second preseason match will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park against Tony da Luz’s Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Following this match the Courage will have two more preseason matches before their first 2017 NWSL match of the season.

This preseason roster will still need to be reduced, which will leave head coach Paul Riley to make critical decisions of which players to keep on for the finalized roster. In the first match for the Courage in the NWSL season, the Washington Spirit will host the Courage on April 15th at Maureen Hendricks Field Maryland SoccerPlex.

Updated Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (2) : Katelyn Rowland, Sabrina D'Angelo

Defenders (9) : Elizabeth Eddy, Abby Erceg, Taylor Smith, Abby Dahlkemper, Jaelene Hinkle, Courtney Niemiec, Meredith Speck, Claire Wagner (NC Courage draftee), Tina Iordanou (invitee)

Midfielders (8) : Michaela Hahn, Sam Mewis, McCall Zerboni, Samantha Witteman, Rosana, Debinha, Maria Lubrano-Lavadera (tryout invitee), Megan Lindsay (tryout invitee)