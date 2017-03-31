Houston Dash will feature in seven Game of the Week broadcasts

The Houston Dash will host three Game of the Week broadcasts and will be featured in four on the road.

Earlier today, the National Women’s Soccer League announced this season’s broadcast schedule. The Houston Dash will featured seven times in Lifetime’s Game of the Week broadcasts. Three of these will be at home in BBVA Compass Stadium while four will be on the road. Before every match, there will be a 30 minute pregame show with kickoff scheduled for 4 pm Eastern Time.

The Game of the Week will be available live and also on demand streaming via Lifetime iOS and Android apps, as well as at MyLifetime.com. For international fans outside of the United States, it will be available on the NWSL website.

Houston’s first Lifetime broadcasted match will be at Toyota Park when they take on the Chicago Red Stars on May 6. They will then have three consecutive Game of the Week matches following their game in Chicago.

The Houston Dash celebrating a goal against the US U-23 WNT earlier this week. | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

On May 13, Houston hosts its first home Game of the Week against Sky Blue FC at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Dash then go back on the road to face Sky Blue FC for the second week in a row for that weekend’s Game of the Week on May 20.

The Dash will then host the Seattle Reign for Lifetime’s Game of the Week on May 27. They will not make another appearance on Lifetime until a month later on June 24, when they are on the road against the Orlando Pride. The Dash will be on the road again on August 5 when they appear on Lifetime as they face the Portland Thorns. Finally, the Dash make their final Lifetime appearance at home on September 23, when they play against the Chicago Red Stars again.

All other matches that are not aired on Lifetime as "Game of the Week" will be available for streaming on the NWSL’s YouTube channel.