Orlando Pride will host five of their featured seven Game of the Week broadcasts at home on Lifetime

Lifetime and the NWSL have announced their 2017 NWSL broadcast schedule. The Orlando Pride will be featured in seven of the 22 regular season games. They will be featured in the first broadcast on Lifetime April 15, where they will play the Portland Thorns in Portland at Providence Park. Each game will have a 30-minute pre-game show before kickoff. The game on Saturday, April 15, will have pre-game starting at 2:30 pm EST and kickoff will be at 3 pm EST. Each game after will be on Saturdays and will have the pre-game show starting at 3:30 pm EST and kickoff will be 4 pm EST.

Captain Alex Morgan after a win (3-1) against the Houston Dash in the 2016 NWSL season | Source: Alex Menendez

After being featured in the inaugural broadcasting of the season, the Pride will get to show off their new stadium, Orlando City Stadium, in Orlando, Florida against the Washington Spirit on April 22. The do not get another appearance with Lifetime Game of the Week until June 24, nearly two months after their home opener. The Pride will be at home again, fighting the Houston Dash for three points. The Pride will then be on the road visiting the Chicago Red Stars on July 22.

Their last three Lifetime visits during the regular season will all be at home. August 12 they will be playing Sky Blue FC. September 2, the fight will be with the Boston Breakers and the following week, September 9, the battle in Orlando will be with Seattle Reign FC.

Each Game of the Week will be broadcast on multiple platforms to accommodate each fan. Other than the Lifetime channel on the television, it will also be streamed live and on-demand via the Lifetime iOS and Android apps and online at MyLifetime.com. International fans have also been covered with the Game of the Week being streamed live and on-demand at NWSLsoccer.com. All other games not being covered by the "Game of the Week" will still be available to be streamed live and on-demand on the NWSL YouTube channel.