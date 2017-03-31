Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash Live Stream Updates and Results of 2017 Portland Invitational (0-0)

That is all the analysis and pre-game coverage for now. Make sure you check back here when we get closer to kick off on Saturday!



It’ll be an interesting match up on both sides, with so many key players missing. The last time this occurred was in July of last season, when all international players reported for Olympic duty. That time, the Houston Dash was able to come out with a win over the Thorns, who at the time were at the top of the table. Except that time, the Dash had Ohai leading the charge.



On the Houston Dash side, they will miss forward and captain Kealia Ohai for the second match in a row, as Ohai left for national team duty earlier in the week. Canadian forward Janine Beckie will also not be available due to the fact she is reporting to camp for the Canada Women’s National Team. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell should be in camp with the USWNT as well, but an injury to Bianca Henninger and a previous injury with Lydia Williams had the young goalkeeper thrown into the Dash’s first match of the tournament towards the end of the second half. Since then, Campbell started and played the full game against the Red Stars. Seeing as the two other keepers are injured, there is a possibility we will see Campbell in goal again for the Dash on Saturday before heading out to Texas for national team duty. Lastly, rounding out the injured is midfielder Morgan Brian who suffered a minor knee injury and has not seen action with the Dash in Portland. She also had to pull out of USWNT camp due to this injury.

For the Portland Thorns, they are missing Tobin Heath due to a minor back injury. Heath would have been on national team duty if not for this back injury, so this is a blow to both the USWNT and the Portland Thorns. She has not played in any preseason matches with the Portland Thorns so far in 2017, so she will once again sit out on Saturday night. Lindsey Horan is also forced to sit out for both the Thorns and the USWNT with a minor injury. In addition, the Thorns will be missing the likes of midfielder Allie Long, along with defenders Emily Sonnett and Meghan Klingenberg. These three have reported to USWNT camp and will not be available for Saturday’s match. Lastly for the Thorns, veteran Christine Sinclair is also reporting to camp with the Canada Women’s National Team for upcoming friendlies.



Both teams will be without a number of key players, whether it be because they are reporting to camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team or due to injury.

The Houston Dash will also be looking for a win. Although they were able to come out on top in the dying minutes of their match against the U-23s - which they actually trailed for about 15 minutes, they were unable to earn any points against the Chicago Red Stars despite Melissa Henderson’s equalizer off of a penalty kick. They will be looking to beat the hosts as they close the tournament up.

The Portland Thorns are looking to come back after letting the lead slip away from them against the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team on Wednesday night. So far they are 1-1 for this Invitational tournament, with their win coming off a converted penalty kick from Nadia Nadim over the Chicago Red Stars to open the tournament. Portland will hope to close play with a win over the Houston Dash.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live minute-by-minute Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash coverage and commentary. On April 1 the 2017 Portland Invitational wraps up as the hosts Portland Thorns face the Houston Dash. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm Pacific Time, but until then we’ll have some pre-game analysis from me, Bianca Verar. Make sure you stay tuned and follow along.