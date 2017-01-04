NWSL preseason match round up week three

Breakers defender Brooke Elby scores her first goal of preseason. | Source: Boston Breakers Twitter, @BostonBreakers

The fifth season of the National Women’s Soccer League is only weeks away, and the teams are picking up in preseason action. During the week, two clubs had preseason matches, and both came away with wins.

Boston rolls over New England Futbol Club

On Tuesday night, the Boston Breakers continued their preseason taking on the U-15 New England Futbol Club. They played three 30-minute halves and although the Breakers had a number of shots, but the boys were able to keep the score 0-0 by the end of the first period. Scoring finally opened up in the 40th minute, when Rosie White buried her shot for the 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, defender Brooke Elby scored her first goal of preseason by cutting into the box and finishing off her shot. Adrianna Leon added her name to the scoresheet only minutes later. The boys were able to find the back of the net in the 56th, but it didn’t stop the Breakers. About 10 minutes later, Ifeoma Onumonu scored followed by another goal from Rosie White in the 73rd minute to finish off the game.

Lineups

BOS (first period): 14-Abby Smith; 20-Christen Westphal, 4-Megan Oyster, 30-Kylie Strom, 3-Brooke Elby; 10-Rosie White, 5-Amanda Da Costa, 2-Allysha Chapman; 19-Adriana Leon, 9-Natasha Dowie, 7-Emilie Haavi

BOS (second period): 14-Abby Smith; 20-Christen Westphal, 4-Megan Oyster, 30-Kylie Strom, 3-Brooke Elby; 10-Rosie White, 5-Amanda Da Costa, 2-Allysha Chapman; 19-Adriana Leon, 9-Natasha Dowie, 7-Emilie Haavi

BOS (third period): Sammy Jo Prudhomme; 20-Christen Westphal, 4-Megan Oyster, 30-Kylie Strom, 3-Brooke Elby; 10-Rosie White, 21-Margaret Purce, 2-Allysha Chapman; 19-Adriana Leon, 9-Natasha Dowie (Hayley Dowd, 70), Ifeoma Onumonu

The Orlando Pride having a post game talk. | Source: Orlando Pride twitter, @ORLPride

Orlando gets third preseason win over Florida

The Orlando Pride picked up a third win over the University of Florida Gators. All their goals came in the first half, and they were able to keep the Gators at bay in the second half to earn the shutout. Five minutes in, Christina Burkenroad pounced on the rebound from Chioma Ubogagu’s initial shot to give the Pride the lead. In the 12th minute, Ubogagu would score one of her own after maintaining possession in the Gators’ final third. The scoring wouldn’t come again until the 41st minute. Sarah Hagen was fouled in the box, and Kristen Edmonds was able to convert the penalty.

Lineup

Orlando First Half: Harris; Fields, Krieger, Kennedy, Camila; Monica, Weatherholt, Edmonds; Ubogagu, Burkenroad (Hagen 23’), Spencer (D. Evans 31’)

Orlando Second: Bledsoe; O’Brien, Alleway, Pressley, Monica (Rodrigues 61’); M. Evans, Weatherholt (Burkenroad 64’), Driesse; D. Evans, Hagen, Spencer



