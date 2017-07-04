Score USA 4-0 Russia in 2017 international friendly

The second game against Russia is coming up on April 9. That one will be in Houston, Texas, and we'll have previews and live coverage of it here on VAVEL USA. I've been Willa Grefe, thanks for joining me for tonight's game.

A good response for the US who get back to their winning (and scoring) ways. The US will be pleased with some of their individual performances, particularly Rose Lavelle, who lit up the first half. A first cap for Megan Oyster and the return of Amy Rodriguez are some other positives, but all in all there's not much to take from the game, as Russia was severely outmatched and the US basically had the run of play for 90 minutes.

FT: USA 4 Russia 0

Sauerbrunn put Krieger under a bit of pressure with that ball, but the right-back reacts well and spins away from two defenders to keep possession for the US.

There will be three minutes of stoppage time.

Player down for Russia after taking a cleat to the face. Press receives a yellow for the high boot.

Good strength on the ball by Press to keep the ball and turn in the box, but her curling shot is wide of the top corner.

Rapinoe whips in the corner and Mewis tries the header but can't redirect it on target.

Superb vision from Press, who cuts away from pressure and slots Morgan in behind. The Russian defense regroups, but the US still earn a corner.

Krieger gets a shot off in the box, but it's over the net.

Less than 10 minutes remaining. The US hold a 4-0 lead over Russia on two goals each from Dunn and Long.

Good work by Mewis to track back and earn the foul for the US as Russia was looking to break out.

Krieger gets a cross off to the back post. Rapinoe tries the first-time shot but a Russian defender steps in front to block it.

USA subs: Megan Rapinoe and Amy Rodriguez enter the game for Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh.

Russia clears the USA's corner all the way to the center circle. Sauerbrunn was under some pressure as she passed it back to Naeher.

70' GOAL USA! Long finishes her header at the near post, and she has two tonight! 4-0 USA.

Krieger will slide to the right and Oyster will slot in next to Sauerbrunn.

67' USA sub: Megan Oyster gets her first cap as she comes on for Kelley O'hara

Long misses! She shoots high and clear of the goal altogether. The score remains 3-0 USA.

Penalty awarded to the US! Pugh is chopped down in the box, and the US will have a penalty kick.

USA Sub: Christen Press comes on for Crystal Dunn.

Sauerbrunn with a driven shot from way downtown! It flashes wide of the post, and the captain just misses out on her first international goal.

Pugh with the stepover. She pushes the ball ahead of herself and wins a corner.

Belyaeva reads the play well and steps to block Morgan's shot.

Fouls slowly starting to accumulate. Nothing malicious in them, they're mostly a result of the US taking too long on the ball and Russia being clumsy in trying to win it back.

A slower start to this second half than the first. The US lacking urgency, perhaps understandably after a dominant first 45.

Fifth corner for the US. Lavelle plays it short, but Pugh's touch is heavy and Russia clears.

Corner by Russia, emphatically cleared by Sauerbrunn.

Chance flubbed by the US! Dunn broke free from three defenders and found Long unmarked, but she tried to open her hips for the shot and misses making a connection. Lavelle's follow-up shot is over the bar.

Another offside call for the US, this time on Morgan, her first of the game.

O'Hara almost caught on the ball by Russia, but the deflection is close enough to Naeher for the USA keeper to claim it.

Dunn looks to send in a cross, but it swipes off the side of her foot and goes over the bar for a goal kick.

The second half is underway in Frisco, Texas. The US have a 3-0 lead over Russia.

USA Substitution: Alex Morgan replaces Carli Lloyd and Ali Krieger replaces Meghan Klingenberg.

It's difficult to judge Ellis' experiment of playing Casey Short at center-back. Russia haven't threatened enough to ask any questions of the US' defense anywhere on the field.

A successful first half for the US, who have yet to be tested by Russia. They show some signs of not having played together but individual excellence from Rose Lavelle and Crystal Dunn gives them a strong lead going into the second half.

HT: USA 3 Russia 0

Just like that, Lloyd hits the near post. Nobody there from the US to follow up on the shot.

We're in the final minute of the first half. The US are pressing for another, and they're already up 3-0.

When Crystal Dunn has been onside tonight, she's been on the money.

39' GOAL USA! It's Dunn with her second of the night. She capitalizes on Makarenko's mistake and finishes early with Belyaeva off her line. 3-0 USA.

Lavelle with another good chance in the box, but she elects to go to her stronger left foot and the chance passes.

Another offside goal for the US. Dunn is the guilty party again, and she finishes Mewis' ball but was offside before the pass was played. The score remains 2-0 in the US' favor.

More brilliance from Lavelle. She backheels a ball to Pugh through a defender's legs, and Long just misses from point-blank range on the shot.

Pugh whistled offside. The US are not keeping a very close eye on that defensive line tonight.

The US with a patient spell of possession and it generates a good chance. Pugh sends in a good cross to Lloyd, who's relatively open in the box, but her header is off target.

Shot by the US! Long shoots from the top of the 18, but it's Lavelle who does the work to get her the ball, outrunning several Russian defenders before playing her the ball.

Mewis plays Pugh in, who elects to take a shot from a tight angle that strays off-target. The US outshooting Russia 9-3 in this first half.

If you're just tuning in, the US currently lead Russia 2-0 on goals from Crystal Dunn and Allie Long.

Offside for the USA, who thought they had a third goal. The referee correctly judged Dunn to be offside on the initial play.

Good first-time ball into Dunn by O'Hara. Dunn fires a ball back across goal to Pugh, who unfortunately puts her shot into the stands.

Lavelle dancing on the endline! Beats one with a rollover, a second with a nutmeg, and almost gets by a third. The USA's most impactful player so far in this half.

17' GOAL USA! Long gets the second for the USA on a header off the corner from Lavelle!

Dunn tracks back and wins the ball for the US and pushes it wide for Lavelle, who dribbles the length of the Russian half and earns a corner kick.

Russia subsitution: Morozova exits and is replaced by Danilova. Morozova never quite recovered from her collision with Long.

Long looks for Lloyd over the top, but her ball is off target. The US just lacking cohesion in the center of the park at the moment. Most of their best opportunities have come from turnovers or individual maneuvering on the wings.

Russia look for the quick response, but their shot from the top of the 18 rolls softly to Naeher.

11' GOAL USA!: Dunn makes a slot run between the Russian backline, and Lloyd finds her in the box. Belyaeva had a good angle on Dunn and got a hand to the ball, but Dunn is still able to find the far corner.

The US clears the initial corner and wins a throw in. Now they'll look to come the other way.

Free kick for Russia almost 40 yards from goal. It deflects off a US defender and goes out for Russia's first corner.

Morozova slides in late on Long, but the Russian midfielder is the slower to get up.

Lavelle creates another chance, this time for herself. She takes on the Russian backline and fires a shot from her favorite left foot that forces Belyaeva into a fingertip save.

Excellent vision from Lavelle who turns away from several Russian defenders and looks to slip it through for Pugh.

Mewis serves the ball from deep, but doesn't strike it the way she wanted and it drifts into Belyaeva's hands.

Russia fouls Dunn, and Sauerbrunn takes the free kick for the US. Lloyd receives the ball at the top of the 18 and shoots wide of the goal.

1' Early chance for the US! They intercept the ball in midfield and Dunn breaks towards the endline. She connects with Lloyd at the near post, but the captain's shot is off-target.

And we're underway from Frisco, TX! The US in all red, Russia in white.

Both teams are walking out of the tunnel. We'll hear the national anthems, then it's game time.

The US will line up in a 4-4-2 with Klingenberg, Short, Sauerbrunn, and O'Hara across the backline, Pugh, Mewis, Long, and Lavelle in the midfield, and Dunn and Lloyd up top.

Klingenberg returns to the lineup for the first time since September 18, 2016. Also returning are Rodriguez and Rapinoe, both on the bench along with Megan Oyster, who would earn her first cap for the USWNT if she took the field tonight.

Russia subs: Shcerbak, Korovkina, Lazareva, Danilova, Pozdeeva, Pantiukhina, Ekaterina Morozova, Kovalenko

RUSSIA Lineup: Belyaeva, Sheikina, Karpov, Makarenko, Cholovyaga, Terekhova, Sochneva, Belomyttseva, Ziiastinova, Chernomyrdina, Elena Morozova

USA subs: Harris, Rodriguez, Krieger, Morgan, Rapinoe, Oyster, Press

USA Lineup: Naeher, Pugh, Mewis, Sauerbrunn, O’Hara, Klingenberg, Lloyd, Short, Lavelle, Dunn, Long

There’s plenty of off-field news to talk about with the announcement of a new CBA and list of allocated players, but after two straight losses the US team’s sights will be firmly set on the game at hand. Russia should not present as challenging an opponent as their last two, England and France, so the US will be expecting to see a lot more of the ball and hopefully a lot more of them in the back of the net.

Keys to the Game: The US will be looking for its younger or less experienced players to step up and fill the gaps left by injury and also make an impression of their own. As Russia is likely to bunker, it’s possible that Ellis may deploy the three-back defensive formation to get numbers forward. This will be a great opportunity for young players like Lynn Williams, Kealia Ohai, and Rose Lavelle to show how well they can break a deep-lying, compact defense.

In the roster announcement via USSoccer.com, Jill Ellis described the importance of the two matches. “This is our last chance to get together before the NWSL starts and we’ll take full advantage of the training time as well as the two matches against a team in preparation for the European championships,” said Ellis. “Following these matches, my staff and I will begin a heavy investment in attending and evaluating the NWSL games as well as tracking our players overseas before we get back together for our European trip in the summer. I’m very much looking forward to our domestic league starting.”

The USWNT will be without several big names, as Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, and Lindsey Horan were all recalled due to injury. Julie Ertz (Johnston) is also unavailable as she is on her honeymoon. Their absences left room for new names to sneak onto the roster. Washington Spirit defender Megan Oyster and U-17 players Jaelin Howell and Sophia Smith all received their first call-up to the national team. Veteran players Megan Rapinoe and Amy Rodriguez also return after being left off the SheBelieves Cup roster.

Keys to the Game: Whatever they did against Canada, do it here. Of their recent opponents, Canada is the one that bears the closest resemblance to the United States, so Russia would be wise to carry over some of that defensive stoutness to these games. Russia almost stole that match on scrums in the box, and with the US backline looking a little threadbare these days, they have every reason to believe they can steal a goal here.

Russia tested their Euro preparations in March with a trip to the Algarve Cup. The 25th ranked side finished third in their group of Canada, Denmark, and Portugal, earning a 1-1-1 record to qualify for the seventh place match. Russia managed a goal in each of their three group games, losing a close 1-2 match against Canada, being dealt a 1-6 walloping at Denmark’s hands, and earning a 1-0 victory over host nation Portugal. They also spread the goals across each line of play with striker Margarita Chernomyrdina, midfielder Olesya Mashina, and defender Daria Makarenko all finding the back of the net. Russia drew Sweden in the 7th place match, and the Nordic nation, whom Russia will face in Euros group play, trounced the Russians 4-0.

This marks the 9th time that the US and Russia have met in international competition. The two most recently clashed in February 2014, with the US coming away with 7-0 and 8-0 victories. Russia has hired a new head coach since then, Elena Fomina, the first female full-time head coach of the national team. Under her, the team has qualified for the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro, their third straight appearance in that tournament. Russia was drawn into a difficult group. They have to go through Germany, Sweden, and Italy if they hope to progress out of the group stage for the first time since 1995.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the US Women’s National Team’s first of two international friendlies against Russia. My name is Willa Grefe and I’ll be your host for this game. Kick-off is set for 8:30 pm ET Thursday evening and we’ll have pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. The game is available to stream on FS1.