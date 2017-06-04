USA vs Russia Live Stream Score Commentary in International Friendly 2017

For more info and analysis, check out our preview of the game.

Keys to the Game: The US will be looking for its younger or less experienced players to step up and fill the gaps left by injury and also make an impression of their own. As Russia is likely to bunker, it’s likely that Ellis may deploy the three-back defensive formation to get numbers forward. This will be a great opportunity for young players like Lynn Williams, Kealia Ohai, and Rose Lavelle to show how well they can break a deep-lying, compact defense.

In the roster announcement via USSoccer.com, Jill Ellis described the importance of the two matches. “This is our last chance to get together before the NWSL starts and we’ll take full advantage of the training time as well as the two matches against a team in preparation for the European championships,” said Ellis. “Following these matches, my staff and I will begin a heavy investment in attending and evaluating the NWSL games as well as tracking our players overseas before we get back together for our European trip in the summer. I’m very much looking forward to our domestic league starting.”

The USWNT will be without several big names, as Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, and Lindsey Horan were all recalled due to injury. Julie Ertz (Johnston) is also unavailable as she is on her honeymoon. Their absences left room for new names to sneak onto the roster. Washington Spirit defender Megan Oyster and U-17 players Jaelin Howell and Sophia Smith all received their first call-up to the national team. Veteran players Megan Rapinoe and Amy Rodriguez also return after being left off the SheBelieves Cup roster.

Keys to the Game: Whatever they did against Canada, do it here. Of their recent opponents, Canada is the one that bears the closest resemblance to the United States, so Russia would be wise to carry over some of that defensive stoutness to these games. Russia almost stole that match on scrums in the box, and with the US backline looking a little threadbare these days, they have every reason to believe they can steal a goal here.

Russia tested their Euro preparations in March with a trip to the Algarve Cup. The 25th ranked side finished third in their group of Canada, Denmark, and Portugal, earning a 1-1-1 record to qualify for the seventh place match. Russia managed a goal in each of their three group games, losing a close 1-2 match against Canada, being dealt a 1-6 walloping at Denmark’s hands, and earning a 1-0 victory over host nation Portugal. They also spread the goals across each line of play with striker Margarita Chernomyrdina, midfielder Olesya Mashina, and defender Daria Makarenko all finding the back of the net. Russia drew Sweden in the 7th place match, and the Nordic nation, whom Russia will face in Euros group play, trounced the Russians 4-0.

This marks the 9th time that the US and Russia have met in international competition. The two most recently clashed in February 2014, with the US coming away with 7-0 and 8-0 victories. Russia has hired a new head coach since then, Elena Fomina, the first female full-time head coach of the national team. Under her, the team has qualified for the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro, their third straight appearance in that tournament. Russia was drawn into a difficult group. They have to go through Germany, Sweden, and Italy if they hope to progress out of the group stage for the first time since 1995.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the US Women’s National Team’s first of two international friendlies against Russia. My name is Willa Grefe and I’ll be your host for this game. Kick-off is set for 8:30 pm ET Thursday evening and we’ll have pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. The game is available to stream on FS1.