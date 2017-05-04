Boston Breakers sign keeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme

Sammy Jo Prudhomme at the 2017 College Draft | Source: Jenny Chuang - Vavel USA

Earlier today, the Boston Breakers announced that they have officially signed goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme. The University of Southern California alum had been acquired by Boston with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 College Draft after a 2016 season that saw her register a school-record 14 shutouts and earn the title of 2016 Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year. Her signing was described in a Breakers press release as “a goalkeeper replacement for Libby Stout, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.”

Breakers head coach Matt Beard said in a team statement that he sees promise in Prudhomme. “She has a great attitude” he commented, “and we are looking forward to seeing how she develops.” The 2016 NCAA Division I National Champion had some positive words herself, “I’m happy to have received a contract with the Boston Breakers and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play with such a good team. I look forward to continuing to compete and play with this team every day.”

Abby Smith will be looking to make her return to the Breakers lineup in 2017 | Source - nwslsoccer.com

And while the initial description of the signing provides some insight, one has to wonder if there are still some developments to come regarding the goalkeeper situation in Boston. The recently-injured Stout made 10 appearances for Boston in the 2016 season (starting 9 of those games). \\

However, her standing position in the lineup also came from injury, after University of Texas alum Abby Smith went down with a season-ending ACL strain in May of 2016. With Smith, and now Stout, on the road to recovery, Prudhomme could possibly see the pitch during the first few weeks of the season. But that looks to be a position that could become quite crowded once Smith and Stout reach full fitness.

The Boston Breakers open the 2017 season traveling to Kansas City to take on FC Kansas City on Sunday, April 16th. Their home opener is against Sky Blue FC on Sunday, April 23rd.