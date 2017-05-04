VAVEL USA Exclusive: Morgan Brian talks club and country

VAVEL USA Exclusive: Morgan Brian talks clubs and country.

Since she made her first appearance for the United States Women’s National Team in June of 2013 as a junior at the University of Virginia, Morgan Brian has become one of the most skilled and composed midfielders in the game. The midfielder is one of four female players to win the MAC Herman Trophy back-to-back, which she did in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, she won the Women’s World Cup in Canada. In 2016, she represented her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Morgan Brian has an extremely impressive resume, and the midfielder’s just turned 24 this year.

Splitting time between club and country

In January of 2015, Brian was selected first overall by the Houston Dash in the 2015 NWSL College Draft. Since then, the midfielder has become one of the core members of the Dash as she helps control the midfield and plays a major part in creating the attack for her team. Yet, of course, it hasn’t been the easiest to do. Aside from the Dash’s unfavorable results since they joined the league in 2014, Brian was drafted at an awkward time: she was forced to split time between her NWSL club and national team duty in a Women’s World Cup year.

“It was hard for the team’s chemistry with a lot of players leaving...so often,” she admitted when looking back at her rookie season with the club. Brian continued to talk about her most recent season with the Dash stating, “Even last year, I was hurt for a lot of the year and I felt we were in and out as well [with the Olympics].”

It was difficult for the midfielder, having to split time between club and country for two major tournaments over the past two years. This season will be different - in a sense almost normal - for Brian. Without any major tournaments on the international level, she will be able to really commit herself to her club throughout the length of the season.

“I think it’s kind of exciting for all of us to be able to stay in one spot and contribute to the team fully,” she shared with VAVEL USA. “I think it’ll be easier this year on a lot of people just to get to know the team more and to be able to have good training environment day in and day out, gel on the field, have that experience together, and kind of spend the whole year as a team.”

Brian on core returners and newbies

Coming into this season, Brian is playing with a lot of other familiar faces. The Dash did see a few players part ways with the organization, but compared to other seasons they have a large core group returning for 2017.

For the midfielder, the biggest thing about having so many people return is how well they already know each other and how they can build off of it. “We know how each other plays and I think we have a good group and our chemistry is great - the best it’s been the past three years,” Brian explained. She also commends the coaching staff - Randy Waldrum and company - for doing such a good job of “bringing the team together” over the past couple of seasons.

Morgan Brian will spend her third professional season playing with the Houston Dash. | Source: Trask Smith

“The vision we have moving forward is everyone’s on the same page,” she said. “It’ll only help us in the long run...We have great leadership and the core that have been here has what it takes to make it to the playoffs. I think we’re ready and hungry for that to happen this year.”

Even with the new faces on the Dash - the midfielder thinks they’re fitting in well. She shared that she, along with other returning members of the organization, have made the newcomers feel welcome whether it be on and off the field. “I hope we’ve [made them feel like a part of it] so they can feel a bit more comfortable playing out on the field,” she stated.

Maturing with the national team

It’s been nearly four years since former head coach Tom Sermanni gave Brian a shot to represent her country at the highest possible level. Since then, the midfielder has become a regular with the USWNT. She has become known for keeping the midfield controlled with a certain composure. With current head coach Jill Ellis’ new call-ups for a new cycle, Brian has become one of the veteran players on the team at only 24. Although she is seen as more experienced than most on the roster, she isn’t too far in age with some of the new faces coming in.

The 24-year-old told VAVEL USA, “All the new players coming in are around my age that I played with growing up. I love the fact that they’re coming in now. I’ve grown up playing with them. I’ve grown up playing on youth national teams with these players, so it’s been fun and cool for me to see them reach their dream and be able to be on this team - the national team.”

Players she’s referring to include Lindsey Horan, Kealia Ohai, and Sarah Killion. There are others she grew up playing with who have been on the national team with the midfielder since she earned her first call-up such as Julie Johnston - now Ertz - and Crystal Dunn. With the newer senior call-ups, Brian is able to welcome them and make them feel comfortable.

These new call-ups are no surprise to Brian though. She understands that a new cycle is beginning ahead of them, with head coach Jill Ellis thinking about the 2019 Women’s World Cup and 2020 Olympics in the future. The new changes are growing pains, but the midfielder seems to be handling it all very well.

“We’re in a period where the most important part is looking at players and seeing what fits us - and especially the coaching staff and the vision they have,” she explained.

Brian was able to play in Houston for her country in the 2016 Olympic Qualifiers. | Source: Trask Smith

In regards to the changes in the midfield, Brian stated, “I think anytime you change something there’s going to be a positive and negative to it. I think it’s just how you look at it. There’s a positive to it, and I think at the same time it’s something you just have to roll with and play with anyone on the pitch. That’s kind of what good midfielders do - they can play with anyone and find their strengths and bring them out of each other.”

Focus is on future, not bumps along the way

For someone who has grown with the USWNT over the past few years, the midfielder is very aware of the high standards set for the team, as well as the reputation and caliber it is known for. Just the other week, the USWNT dropped from their number one spot in FIFA Rankings. They now come second to Germany, a team who just won the Olympics.

“I think we have to keep that vision - our tunnel vision - and focus on the end product rather than all these little bumps in the journey,” Brian said on dropping the number one position. “Obviously the rankings are great to be number one in the world, but at the same time a lot can happen and a lot can change in a period of time.”

However, this isn’t the first time this has happened to the USWNT. Months out from the 2015 Women’s World Cup, they also dropped in the standings to Germany. For her, rankings aren’t everything. “It happened in the World Cup and then we went on to win,” she pointed out. “I think we did a good job of keeping our tunnel vision on there and keeping what our goals our goals are in mind rather than looking on the outside of things that are really out of our control in terms of rankings and that kind of stuff.”

Brian believes that rankings aren’t the end all be all when it comes to what really matters. She understandings the team is changing right before her eyes with the new cycle beginning, and with that comes good and bad.

“I think if we working hard on what we’re trying to do and realize it’s a long journey rather than getting caught up in being ranked during the two years without a big tournament,” the midfielder explained. “I think right now we’re doing the right things and we’re staying focused on the big thing at the end.”