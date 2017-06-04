Washington Spirit signs Arielle Ship and Cameron Castleberry

Washington Spirit draft pick Cameron Castleberry signs to pro contract. | Source: Washington Spirit Twitter, @WashSpirit

Today the Washington Spirit officially signed rookies Arielle Ship and Cameron Castleberry ten days out from the start of the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season. Per team and league policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ship comes from the University of California, Berkeley and was originally drafted by the Seattle Reign in the 2017 NWSL College Draft before being traded to the Washington Spirit in late January. The Cal product has been part of various youth national teams. Just before preseason, the forward traveled to Spain with the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team, competing in the La Manga Tournament.

Castleberry is a product of the ever-prominent University of North Carolina. She was the 36th overall draft pick this year in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. She, like Ship, has been part of various youth national teams growing up. Most recently, she participated with the U-20 Women’s National Team.

Arielle Ship training with the Washington Spirit. | Source: Washington Spirit Twitter, @WashSpirit

The Washington Spirit have officially signed all four rostered rookies that took part in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. At the start of preseason, they signed draft picks Lindsey Agnew and Meggie Dougherty Howard.

Head coach and general manager Jim Gabarra told the media, “Ari and Cam have both performed very well in preseason thus far. They are very willing to learn and are getting acclimated to our style of play, as well as the demands of the NWSL. We look forward to investing in and supporting their development and growth as players and people.”

The Washington Spirit will finish their preseason campaign on Saturday, April 8. They host the University of Virginia in a home match at Maureen Hendricks Field. Kickoff is set for 7 pm Eastern Time.

They will then open the 2017 season in a championship re-match against last year’s champions the North Carolina Courage, formerly known as the Western New York Flash. Kickoff is set for 3pm Eastern Time.