USA vs Russia Live Stream Score Commentary in Friendly 2017

Keys to the Game for the USWNT: After Thursday night’s performance, it’s becoming clear that a four-back works more in their favor. If head coach Jill Ellis has her team playing with a four-man defense, it seems like everyone plays a little better. Allie Long, who was tested out at center back in Ellis’ interesting three-back experiment, found herself excelling at her more natural attacking position. Long came away with two goals against Russia and could continue to find the back of the net in this next match.

Keys to the Game for Russia: Control the midfield. It will be difficult for Russia to do so with the likes of the USWNT, but if they can maintain possession in the midfield then there are fewer chances that attacks will come their way. This, and making sure players are being well-marked - or even just being aware of players making runs - will be big for Russia.

In Thursday night’s game, the USWNT easily scored four goals on Russia, even with a rather new lineup. The recap of their last matchup can be found here.

This match will be the last time the USWNT are able to train and play together before the start of the 2017 NWSL season. The league will be entering its fifth season - a first for any women’s league in the United States. Yesterday, the NWSL announced its list of allocated players for the 2017 season. Out of the 22 listed, 14 are currently in camp with the USWNT for this set of friendlies. The other 10 players on the roster for this camp are not allocated, but could very well be in the future as head coach Jill Ellis evaluates fresh talent with the new cycle.

Speaking of Sweden, the USWNT just announced on Friday morning that they will face Sweden this summer as part of a series of friendlies with Sweden and Norway. This will be the first time the USWNT meets Sweden since the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the US lost on penalty kicks.

Before coming to play these friendlies, Russia qualified for the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euros for their third straight appearance in the tournament. They have been drawn into a tough group with Germany, Sweden, and Italy. If they are successful against these teams, it will be the first time Russia has made it out of the group stage since 1995. Russia also competed in this year’s Algarve Cup where they faced Denmark, Portugal and the eventual winners Canada. They finished with a record of 1-1-1, scoring in each of the games and finishing third in their group to earn themselves a spot in the seventh place match against Sweden. They lost to the latter 4-0.

This will be the 10th time the US and Russia have faced each other in international competition. Before this set of friendlies, the last time these teams met was February of 2014, when the US hosted Russia to a set of friendlies, winning the first by a score of 7-0 and then 8-0. Most recently, they faced off after three years in Dallas on Thursday night. The USWNT came away with a 4-0 win.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm ET on Sunday afternoon. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN.