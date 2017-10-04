NWSL Roundup: Winning Preseason Games

Rosie White taking on University of Connecticut/ Photo: Boston Breakers twitter @BostonBreakers

The NWSL season is a week’s wait away. The 10 teams are on the precipice of battle for the Shield and then the Championship title. Many players are itching to prove themselves and bring home titles for their club. All the teams have been working hard in the off-season and the preseason. This week, many NWSL clubs wrapped up their preseason games, offering opportunities for revision and practice.

Breaking Down University of Connecticut

The Boston Breakers went against the University of Connecticut on Friday night, coming out with a 6-0 win. Natasha Dowie had a great game with two goals and three assists. Tiffany Weimer also scored two goals. The scoring opened when Rosie White took a corner kick. What followed was a collaboration of headers. Dowie headed the ball on goal from the top of the box, allowing Weimer to head the ball through the goal posts. The Boston Breakers finished the first-half strong with a fourth goal. In the 57th minute Dowie passed to Weimer for another goal. In the 87th minute, newly acquired Hayley Dowd scored the final goal off a cross from Dowie.

Red Stars Strike Gold Against Notre Dame

The Chicago Red Stars closed out their preseason on Friday night with a 3-1 win against Notre Dame. The Chicago Red Stars opened the scoring with a cross from Jen Hoy to Summer Green. They made the score 2-0 after a corner kick caused mayhem, allowing Arin Gilliland to head the ball into goal. After halftime, Notre Dame got on the scoreboard making it 2-1. The last goal came from Katie Naughton whom headed the ball past her former team, resulting from a Courtney Raetzman corner kick.

Dashing Through Texas A&M

The Houston Dash beat Texas A&M on Thursday night with a 2-1 score. The Dash opened the scoring in the 12th minute. The phenomenal goal came when Amber Brooks took a free kick around 35 yards out from goal. She struck the ball right into the left upper 90.

Five minutes later, Briana Alstone tied the game from a free kick as well. The score remained unchanged until the 80th minute when Cari Rocacco sent in a cross to Rachel Daly, winning the game for the Houston Dash.

North Carolina Courage Standing up to Preseason

The North Carolina Courage faced Duke on Wednesday night. The NC Courage goalkeeper, Katelyn Rowland, came up with a big save after Duke was awarded a penalty kick. The NC Courage did not score until the second half. Elizabeth Eddy scored the winning goal to make the final score 1-0.

The North Carolina Courage faced University of North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday night. The first half remained scoreless. However, in the second-half Jaylyn Odermann put the NC Courage up 1-0. The final score was 1-0. This was their last preseason game, making it an undefeated preseason for the NC Courage.

Aubrey Bledsoe practicing before a game/ Photo: Orlando twitter @ORLpride

Orlando Pride Take on the U-23

Orlando Pride won against the U.S. U23 Women’s National Team. Kristen Edmonds intercepted a pass from the U23 backline. She went in solo to give the Pride a 1-0 lead. Edmonds later assisted Danica Evans in scoring the second goal in the 25th minute. The last goal came in the second half when Edmonds sent in a cross to Jasmyne Spencer. Ending the game at 3-0 for the final preseason game for the Orlando Pride.

Reigning Over Preseason

Seattle Reign defeated the University of California, Los Angeles with a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night. Nahomi Kawasumi opened the scoring for the Reign in the 15th minute off a free kick. At halftime, the score was 1-1. In the second half, UCLA took the lead in the 59th minute until Kiersten Dallstream scored for the Reign making it 2-2. The winning goal came five minutes before the end of the game. Christine Nairn took a free kick right outside the box and slotted it in goal.

Four days later, the Reign won their final preseason game against the University of Washington with a score of 3-0, earning a shutout. The first goal came in the 22nd minute off the foot of Beverly Yanez from a Merrit Mathias cross. In the second half, Nahomi Kawasumi doubled the score. Kiersten Dallstream scored the final goal in the 64th minute.

Sky Blue Pinning Penn State

Tonight Sky Blue FC finished their preseason games against Penn State with a score of 3-0. Sam Kerr earned herself a brace, beginning in the 28th minute when she received the ball from Kayla Mills and then beat the goalkeeper. Later in the 62nd minute Kerr scored again after a combined effort of Sarah Killion to Maya Hayes. The third and final goal came when McKenzie Meehan assisted Daphne Corboz, scoring right before the end of the game.

Spirit vs Virginia

The Washington Spirit had a shutout of 2-0 against the University of Virginia on Saturday night. The first goal came from newly received Kristie Mewis in the 21st minute off an assist from Kassey Kallman. Later in the 65th minute Joannna Lohman scored the final goal.