Houston Dash finalizes roster for 2017 NWSL season

The Houston Dash have set their roster ahead of opening day. | Source: Trask Smith

Today the Houston Dash announced their 20-woman roster for the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season. They open their fourth season in the league this Saturday at 1pm Central Time when they host the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Just before finalizing the roster, the Houston Dash picked up forward Sarah Hagen off the waiver wire. The 27-year-old Wisconsin native spent 2016 with expansion team Orlando Pride, where she scored six goals in eight appearances for the club. She also played with FC Kansas City in 2014 and 2015. With Hagen being picked up, the Dash waived goalkeeper Bianca Henninger. Henninger was one of three players from the original roster in 2014 still with the club. She recorded one shutout in five starts for the 2016 season.

Campbell earned her first cap for the USWNT this past weekend. | Source: US Soccer Espanol

Jane Campbell, the Dash’s keeper drafted this past January, has signed a guaranteed contract for one year with a team option for a second year. Campbell earned her first cap for the US Women’s National Team yesterday against Russia in her club city of Houston. She entered the match in the 74th minute for Ashlyn Harris.

The roster consists of eight international players and two US federation players. US midfielder Carli Lloyd is currently out of market as she is with Manchester City Women until May.

Houston Dash Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (2) : Jane Campbell, Lydia Williams

Defenders (6) : Bruna Benites(INTL-BRA), Claire Falknor, Cami Privett, Poliana(INTL-BRA), Cari Roccaro, Janine Van Wyk (INTL-RSA),

Midfielders (6) : Andressa (INTL-BRA), Morgan Brian (FED-USA), Amber Brooks, Caity Heap, Carli Lloyd (FED-USA, OOM), Denise O’Sullivan (INTL-IRE),

Forwards (7) : Janine Beckie (FED-CAN), Rachel Daly (INTL-ENG), Sarah Hagen, Melissa Henderson, Kealia Ohai, Nichelle Prince (FED-CAN), Stephanie Ochs

Key

ACTIVE ROSTER:

FED - Federation Player

INTL – International Roster Spot

ROSTERED PLAYERS NOT COUNTED AGAINST ACTIVE LIMIT:

D45 - 45-Day Disabled List

SEI - Season Ending Injury List

GKR - Goalkeeper Replacement

MAT - Maternity

LOA - Loan

OOM – Out of Market