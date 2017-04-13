Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Keys to the Game for Chicago: If the Red Stars can expose Houston’s backline, they could be in on goal. The Dash’s biggest issue over the years - amongst others - is not being able to find a consistent back four. There are also plenty of new faces when it comes to defenders for the Dash, so they’re still a work in progress. With the likes of Sofia Huerta and Christen Press, Houston’s back four plus their keeper - whether it be Lydia Williams or Jane Campbell - could be very busy for 90 minutes.

Keys to the Game for Houston: The Dash need to be patient and maintain possession. As long as they can build attacks and find their wide players, they should be able to make good threatening attacks on goal. This is where Captain Kealia Ohai comes into play - when found out wide with space, it’s hard to control Ohai from a defender’s perspective. The veteran is incredibly fast and dangerous when found in the rights spots; it’ll be important for the Dash to be looking to play her in and through defenders.

Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars Live Stream

On Chicago’s side, there are very little changes to the roster. 17 players from the 2016 roster return for this season, and head coach Rory Dames has added two draft picks in Lauren Kaskie and Morgan Proffitt as well as Summer Green, who was acquired through a trade with the Seattle Reign. Chicago will be looking to finally break through and make it all the way to the championship after coming short two years in a row.

This time around, things are a little different for the Houston Dash. There are many new faces on this roster, but the same threatening attack remains. Daly and Beckie return, while they add Nichelle Prince from the draft and Sarah Hagen, who was picked up after being waived by the Orlando Pride. Although lots of the same team chemistry from last season is still there for the Dash, their new additions will have to find their rhythm with their teammates. On top of that, Lloyd will not be suiting for the Dash this weekend. She is currently with Manchester City Women and won’t be back until May.

This will be the second consecutive home opener the Dash host the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium. These two teams opened the 2016 season in similar fashion, and that time Houston came away with a 3-1 victory over the Red Stars. Houston’s 2016 rookies Rachel Daly and Janine Beckie both scored in their NWSL debut, and USWNT midfielder Carli Lloyd added her name to the score sheet too. For the Red Stars, it was USWNT forward Christen Press who opened up scoring for the game.

This will be the first game to kickoff the historic fifth NWSL season. No other league has made it past three years, so this is a big step for women’s soccer in America. There are three other matches today, with one more on Sunday to wrap up opening weekend.

Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars Live Score and Result

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season opener between the Houston Dash and the Chicago Red Stars. My name is Bianca Verar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted with the go90 app.