Seattle Reign vs. Sky Blue FC Preview: Seattle looking to get back on top

Seattle hosts Sky Blue FC on the first day of the 2017 NWSL season

The NWSL is finally back. To wrap up the first day of regular season action, the Seattle Reign host Sky Blue FC on Saturday in a rematch of one of 2016’s early surprise results.

Series History

Seattle are making something of a habit out of playing Sky Blue in their home opener. Unfortunately for the Reign, Sky Blue got the better of the results in 2016, sneaking in a 2-1 upset of Seattle and ending the season with one win and one draw in two games against Laura Harvey’s side. When the two sides met on April 17, 2016, goals from Natasha Kai and Kelly Conheeney decided the game, and when they met several weeks later on June 19, the game ended in a goalless draw.

No matter what the box score shows this time around, it will be different from last year. Neither of Sky Blue’s goalscorers will suit up for the New Jersey side as Kai is in Hawaii completing her rehab following an injury last season and Conheeney did not make Sky Blue’s final roster this year. The scorer of Seattle’s only goal, Merritt Mathias, is on the team again this year and is expected to play for the Reign on Saturday.

Merritt Mathias scored Seattle's only goal against Sky Blue last season (Source: Brandon Farris - Vavel)

Keys for Sky Blue

Sky Blue are a young team with rookies in every position. They will probably start two of them, Mandy Freeman and Kayla Mills, on the backline, making that their most important area of the field in their first game. Freeman and Mills were two of the best college players last year, but the transition to the NWSL is an adjustment for any player. Mills loves to push forward and that could get exposed in her first pro game, and Freeman is physical so the speed of play could be an adjustment. If they can gel with Christie Rampone and Erica Skroski in the back, they could free up Samantha Kerr and Kelley O’hara to go after the Reign defense with their speed. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is another player to watch. Sheridan has some international experience with the Canadian national team, but commanding a professional team is still a big step up, especially for a goalkeeper guilty of the occasional howler.

Rampone shields the ball against Seattle (Source: Brandon Farris - Vavel)

Key for Seattle

Unlike Sky Blue, Seattle’s new players are mostly professionals, so first-day nerves won’t be as big a factor for the likes of Christine Nairn, Rebekah Stott, and Rumi Utsugi. Seattle didn’t lose many players from last year, but the ones they did lose verge on the irreplaceable. The midfield took the worst of it, with both Kim Little and Keelin Winters departing. The question for Seattle is how will these players come together, especially considering how Seattle underperformed last year before Little and Winters left? Nairn is back in Seattle for the first time since being drafted by the Reign in 2013 so she will pair with Fishlock, but who will complete the triangle in midfield? That question is especially important given Sky Blue’s imposing combination of Raquel Rodriguez, Sarah Killion and Daphne Corboz.

Kickoff is at 10 pm ET. The match is available for streaming via the go90 app. Follow VAVEL USA for live updates.