FC Kansas City vs Boston Breakers Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Prediction: This is a home game for FCKC in a place where they rarely lose. Even with all the changes that Boston may have made, the home side will probably have too much quality in them to not at least pick up a point on the day. Expect a 2-0 scoreline when all is said and done.

The referee assignments are out with Christopher Spivey being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Amanda Ross and Brooke Mayo on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Jack Feldman.

Projected Lineup for Boston Breakers (4-3-3): Smith; Frisbie, King, Oyster, Chapman; Andrews, DaCosta, Lavelle; Purce, Dowie, Leon.

Projected Lineup for FC Kansas City (4-4-2): Barnhart; Taylor, Averbuch, Sauerbrunn, Bowen; Groom, Laddish, Scott, Tymrak; Rodriguez, Leroux.

The match will be played at Durwood Soccer Stadium in Kansas City, MO on April 16th, 2017. The game will broadcast on go90, NWSLSoccer.com and the NWSL app at 6:00PM EST.

The key for Boston this year will be how quickly their rookies adapt to the league. In Rose Lavelle, the Breakers have the rising midfield star in all of the United States and the young rookie has already been capped by the national team. That's how good she is and has the potential to be. Morgan Andrews and Margaret Purce are no slouches either and will form an interesting midfield for the Breakers this year. If they all adapt quickly to the pace and schedule that come with the NWSL, Boston will be a team to watch out for as the season progresses.

The Boston Breakers come into this match as the underdogs and will be very aware of that. After finishing in last place for three straight seasons, Breakers' head coach Matt Beard will be hoping that all his offseason moves will give him a different outcome this season. The Englishman has now got a season in the NWSL under his belt and will be expected to push the team further up the table. Beard has brought in Amanda Frisbie, Megan Oyster and Amanda DaCosta to make up for the losses of Whitney Engen and Kristie Mewis while Natasha Dowie, Abby Smith and Julie King are all set to line up for the Breakers once again.

The big plus for FCKC is the return of a very solid backline led by goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart and captain Becky Sauerbrunn. These two and their supporting cast were the reason why FCKC did not place lower than they did last year as they were able to stop the rest of the league from finding the back of the net regularly. If you take the defensive solidity and the strong spine in midfield that FCKC have, then add the likes of Rodriguez and Leroux to that, it's hard to see how FCKC could finish any worse off than they did last year. The one question that will need to be answered is where the creativity will come from for the home side. They lost the services of Lauren Holiday over a year ago and Heather O'Reilly will not join up with team until the summer as she is currently on loan with Arsenal Ladies FC. That means that a large share of the creative role will fall on the shoulders of Erika Tymrak. Tymrak has the ability to be a force going forward but she had a season to forget last year. Head coach Vladko Andonovski will be hoping that she finds the form that saw her earn a call up to the USWNT in 2013 once again.

FC Kansas City, after three straight seasons in the playoffs, finished a disappointing sixth place last year and will look to go right back to the top of the table once again this year. The return of Amy Rodriguez and Sydney Leroux will no doubt aid them as one of their biggest issues last year was scoring goals. Rodriguez has performed well in the NWSL when she was healthy and will look to do so once again whereas Leroux had tapered off a little from her 2013 form before she missed last season due to pregnancy, but reports out of Kansas say that she seems hungry and ready to go once again. Shea Groom was the main striker for FCKC in their absence and although she did as well as she possibly could, the quality that Rodriguez and Leroux have exceeds Groom's and will probably see the young forward spend more time on the bench than on the field.

Both teams come into this opening day weekend with many unknowns for the viewers at home but will be looking to start the season right with a win and try to give themselves a platform to build off on for the rest of the season. Each team had a disappointing 2016 season and they will all know that a good start to the season will help them begin their journey to fare better in 2017 than they did last season.

Hello everyone and welcome to the last match of Week 1 in the National Women's Soccer League! Hosting this LIVE update for VAVEL USA is myself, Kudzi Musarurwa, and we will be watching FC Kansas City host the Boston Breakers in each team's first game of the 2017 season.