Houston Dash acquire Camille Levin from Orlando Pride

Camille Levin joins the Houston Dash via trade. | Source: Orlando Pride

The Houston Dash announced today that they acquired defender Camille Levin in a trade with the Orlando Pride. The Houston Dash traded their third round draft pick for the 2018 NWSL College Draft in exchange for Levin.

The 26-year-old defender made 10 appearances for the Orlando Pride last season. She tallied one assist off Sarah Hagen’s - who is now also with the Dash - game-winning goal against the Washington Spirit on August 26, 2016.

Before joining the expansion side Orlando Pride in 2016, Levin spent two season with Sky Blue FC. She signed with the club in February of 2014, and from there she had 19 appearances for the club. She also tallied one assist in her time there.

The Newport native played for the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia’s Westfield W-League in 2013, making four appearances for the team. In 2012 she signed with Swedish side IFK Göteborg and spent two season with them. In 2013, Levin and IFK Göteborg won the Swedish Super Cup Championship.

Levin played with Sky Blue FC for two seasons. | Source: Sky Blue FC

Levin was the fourth overall pick the WPS Draft when she was selected by Sky Blue FC, but the league folded before the season could begin. She played with the W-League's Pali Blues in the 2012 season. She helped them reach the championship game.

The former Stanford product finished off her collegiate career with a record of 95-4-4. She also was named to the 2011 NSCAA First-Team All-America, Soccer America MVPs first team, 2011 All-Pac-12 first team, NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team, and NSCAA All-Pacific Region first team.

The Houston Dash continues their 2017 NWSL season as they travel to the west and face the Seattle Reign. Kickoff is at 10 pm Eastern Time.