Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Do not miss a single minute with live commentary and updates of the game here on VAVEL.

Kristie Mewis (left) versus Sam Mewis (right) / Photo Washington Spirit's twitter @WashSpirit

Player to follow: Washington Spirit midfielder Kristie Mewis. After last week it showed that the Pride needs to work on their midfield. Mewis is new to the Washington Spirit and after coming last with the Boston Breakers last season I am sure she is coming back this season with a desire to show her skills.

Ali Krieger first game for the Pride against the Thorns / Photo: Orlando Pride's Twitter @ORLPride

Player to follow: Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger. Krieger captained the Washington Spirit where she led them to the finals in the NWSL Championship. Krieger is vital to the defense for the Pride this season. In the game against the Thorns, she outpaced many of the players and went one on one versus Sinclair many times. It will be interesting to continue to see her transition to a new team.

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit 2017

The last time the Pride played the Spirit the Pride lost 1-2. Additionally, the captain then was Ali Krieger, but she was traded to the Pride in the offseason. This will be the first-time Krieger faces off against her former team. This will also be the first time Marta Vieira da Silva will play for the Pride.

Orlando Pride is looking to make NWSL attendance records this year. The Pride has taken to twitter and Orlando City’s game to #FillTheBowl. They would be beating their own record that they set last year with 23,403 people at the Citrus Bowl. The highest attendance this season has been the home opener for Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park with 16,145 people.

Live Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

Meanwhile, the Washington Spirit fell 1-0 to the NC Courage. The last time the Spirit had faced the Courage (then the Western New York Flash) was during the 2016 NWSL Championship Finals where they lost off penalty kicks. Additionally, they lost Joanna Lohman to a left ACL tear. Because of their loss, the Spirit are currently in 7th place.

Last weekend both teams lost their games. The Pride fell to the Portland Thorns with a score of 2-0. The Pride's goalkeeper and captain, Ashlyn Harris, made the save of the week. It was captain versus captain as Harris went against Christine Sinclair, making the save Harris took the ball straight to the chest. Because of the loss, the Pride is currently in 10th place.

Orlando pride starting roster against Portland Thorns/ Photo: Orlando Pride's twitter @ORLPride

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit Live Score and Result

Hello, supporters! Welcome to the NWSL VAVEL coverage of the Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit in week 2 of the 2017 NWSL season. The game is hosted in Orlando at their new stadium on Saturday. This is the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime and the pregame will begin airing at 3:30 PM and the game will begin at 4:0 PM ET.