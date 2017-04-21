Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash live, in addition to the latest information that surges from the Memorial Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Seattle has a perfect winning record over the Dash of 7-0-0. Four of the wins come at home in Memorial Stadium. Since 2014, the Reign have scored a total of 19 goals overall on the Dash. The last time these two teams met was at the end of 2016, when the Reign became the first team in the league to overcome a 2-0 deficit. The recap of this match can be found here.

The game will take place in Memorial Stadium.

Latest News on the Dash: Forward Rachel Daly won NWSL Goal of the Week for Week 1 after her bending goal wowed many. There have been a few roster moves for the Dash this week as well. First, they waived forward Stephanie Ochs. Ochs was with the club since its beginning, and was very versatile for the Dash. They also traded a 2018 draft pick to the Orlando Pride in exchange for defender Camille Levin.

Latest News on the Reign: Seattle’s goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer won NWSL Player of the Week for Week 1 after her performance against Sky Blue last weekend. In addition, the Reign claimed Michaela Hahn off the waiver wire just before opening weekend.

Dash Player to Follow: New addition Sarah Hagen made her appearance for the Dash on opening day. She’s definitely the tall target forward Houston’s been missing. As soon as she stepped onto the field, it was clear she was able to create chances for Houston. Although she didn’t add her name to the score sheet, Hagen could be a very dangerous attacking threat for the Dash throughout this season.

Reign Player to Follow: Without a doubt, everyone should have their eyes on Megan Rapinoe. She missed out most of 2016 recovering from her ACL as well as being away from Olympic duty, but she’s definitely made her impact already within her first game of the 2017 season. Her presence was sorely missed in a struggling year for the Reign, but having her in the midfield could be the key to Seattle making it back into the playoffs this year.

The Dash hosted the Chicago Red Stars to kick off the 2017 NWSL season. It only took 15 minutes for Kealia Ohai to open up scoring, picking up right where she left off after scoring 11 goals last season. Fellow forward Rachel Daly added an incredible insurance goal - which made the SportsCenter Top 10 - in the 80th minute for the 2-0 shutout victory over the Red Stars. The full recap can be found here.

The Houston Dash are currently tied for first place with three other teams after coming away with three points in their season opener last weekend.

They earned one point last weekend in their season opener against Sky Blue FC. In a rather tough and physical contest, the Reign were only able to score one goal in the match that went a whole half without a goal. In 56th minute, Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe was fouled in the box and successfully converted her corner to give the home side the lead. Only a few minutes later though, a Sky Blue player was fouled in the box and successfully converted their penalty to equalize the game. The full recap can be found here.

The Seattle Reign currently sit at fifth on the table after taking a point last weekend.

