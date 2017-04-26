Houston Dash release 2017 alternate kits. | Source: Houstondashsoccer.com

Today, the Houston Dash revelead their alternate kits for the 2017 NWSL season. They will debut these kits on the road this weekend when they travel to take on the Washington Spirit.

After saying goodbye to last year's alternative kit, the Dash continue with the space city blue as the primary color in this year's kit. This jersey features white accents as the sleeve and sides of the jersey. This will be paired with space city blue shorts and socks to pair with the jersey. Across the chest, BBVA Compass' logo is clean and clear just like on the home jerseys.

The 2017 Dash alternate jersey was designed with a lighter color palette in order to complement most of the league's kits containing a darker color palette. The Houston Dash are expected to wear these kits on away trip against teams such as the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns in order to avoid clashing with the home kits of these respective teams.

Houston has always had space city blue in alternative kits since 2014, as seen on Ella Masar (second from the right). | Source: Houston Chronicle

With the release of this kit, this is the third alternative kit in Houston Dash organization history. It will be available for sale online and through Houston-area retailers soon.

The Houston Dash are traveling to the Spirit this weekend. The game is Saturday, April 19 at the Maryland SoccerPlex. Kick off is at 7 pm Eastern Time. They will be away the following weekend, but will return home to BBVA Compass Stadium on May 13 when they host Sky Blue FC - who had these exact same kits in 2014.