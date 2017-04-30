Boston Breakers take their second win against Seattle Reign

The Boston Breakers hosted Seattle Reign for the third match of the season. The wind throughout the match at Jordan Field in Boston proved to be an obstacle as both teams hoped to see a victorious result.

Early goals for Boston

The Boston Breakers started with the kickoff and had a successful first half. Within 11 minutes, forward Adriana Leon dribbled past two Reign defenders and even beat out goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer to score, leading the Breakers 1-0.

This goal by Leon was the start to several more as midfielder Rose Lavelle made her first professional goal for the Boston Breakers as she received a pass from Leon and made way ahead of the Reign defense. Boston was ahead 2-0. Even though the Breakers were in the lead they still kept attacking and looked for more opportunities to take shots on Seattle Reign.

Seattle taking every chance they get

In the 25th minute, midfielder Megan Rapinoe took a shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Abby Smith, who made many saves during this match. While the Reign looked for an open door, Boston had a consistent rhythm of passing which built up to their goals.

Another opportunity for Seattle occurred in the 29th minute when they earned a corner kick. Boston's defense attempted to clear with a header, which was rebounded by Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, who had a nice touch to finish the ball, but wasn't enough for a goal.

Just before the end of the half Rapinoe took a free kick for Seattle, but her shot was just too far wide from the net. An extra minute of stoppage time was added before the half, but the Breakers were still in the lead.

The Breakers still seeking shots

Forward Natasha Dowie took control of the ball and was faced with goalkeeper Kopmeyer. She aimed for the left side of the net, and Boston celebrated another goal. Leon was found with the ball, taking a shot from the far right corner of the field that soared across the crossbar of the goal. However, the Breakers were unable to finish the opportunity.

Even though the Riegn came away with a loss, goalkeeper Hayley Kopmeyer made numerous saves in the match | Source: Seattle Reign FC

Seattle was unable to score a goal this match unlike last weekend's 5-1 victory against the Houston Dash. Adrianna Leon was awarded Player of the Match for Boston and midfielder Rumi Utsugi was the Player of the Match for Seattle Reign.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith of the Breakers marked her second straight shutout of the season so far with six incredible saves. Kopmeyer also had three saves for the Reign.

The overall stats of the game show Seattle with higher numbers, which prove that the Reign had the right plays and positions, but just couldn't find the back of the net to be consistent with their win from last weekend. The Breakers achieved their second win as their standings are 2-1-0. The Reign stand with 1-1-1 across the board.

In next weekend's match, the Reign are lined up to meet the Portland Thorns. The Breakers will host once again at Jordan Field against North Carolina Courage.