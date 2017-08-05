Jessica McDonald breaks the NWSL all-time scoring record | Source: Andy Mead - YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This past October, the NWSL's all-time goal scorer Kim Little said farewell to her coaches, fellow teammates, and fans as she decided to leave the Seattle Reign to re-sign with the Arsenal Ladies. The loss for the Reign, and for all of the NWSL, left a void for many fans as one of the greatest players made her departure.

In 2014, Little was named NWSL MVP, Golden Boot winner, four-time NWSL Player of the Month, and NWSL Best XI. Her first season brought many successes and by her 2016 season, she made league history by becoming the all-time leading goal scorer with a total of 32 goals in the NWSL. Coming to Seattle with not much hype to her name, the Scottish midfielder left behind a huge legacy as she held numerous records that left a lasting mark on the league. It was only a matter of time before the all-time scoring record would be broken.

Kim Little left the NWSL as its all-time leading scorer | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

This Saturday, during Week 4 of the NWSL season, the Boston Breakers hosted the North Carolina Courage at Jordan Field. Forward Jessica McDonald, of the Courage, broke Little's scoring record as she scored her 33rd career NWSL goal.

In the 32nd minute, a corner was sent in by the Courage and Abby Dahlkemper and got her head on the ball, which hit the crossbar. McDonald was there to collect the rebound and slot home the eventual game-winning goal to give the Courage a 1-0 against the Breakers. The Courage holds a perfect 4-0-0 record and is they only team to pick up maximum points on the young season.

McDonald has broken one of the biggest records in the NWSL.

McDonald was the 15th overall pick by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2010 WPS Draft. After the 2010 season, she signed with Melbourne Victory FC in Australia’s W-League.

In 2013, she returned to the United States and played for the Red Stars. In June of that year, she was waived and then signed by the Reign and made seven appearances. In 2014, she was signed by the Portland Thorns and made 24 appearances. In 2015, she made her way to the Houston Dash and scored seven goals in 20 appearances.

Once again in 2016, McDonald was on the move. This time she signed with Western New York Flash where she scored ten goals and assisted on seven others in 19 appearances.

The Arizona native was also listed on the USWNT roster for November friendlies and was also called up to participate at their January training camp. The NC Courage will see the Orlando Pride in Week 5 at Orlando City Stadium at 5:00 pm EST.