Orlando Pride v. North Carolina Courage Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL 2017

The game will kick-off at 5 pm ET and is available to watch via live stream on go90, NWSLsoccer.com, and the NWSL app.

She’ll have her hands full this Sunday, however, as the Pride’s newest signing, Marta, is off the blocks having secured her first NWSL goal in the Pride’s 1-1 tie against Kansas City. The 5-time World Player of the Year is as quick and crafty as they come and has had more time to adjust to her new team since the last time Orlando faced North Carolina, so the Courage backline will have to respect her threat on the dribble. On the other side of the field for Orlando is Ashlyn Harris, who, despite being the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, will want to put memories of a poor performance against the Courage the last time around out of her head.

Despite their offense getting most of the plaudits, of the keys to North Carolina’s success this season is actually on the backline. Since she was drafted in 2015, the center-back and former UCLA Bruin Abby Dahlkemper has been a rock for the Courage as well as a reliable offensive contributor. She takes most of the Courage’s set pieces and corner kicks and registered the assist on McDonald’s game-winning goal off a corner kick last weekend. With the Courage averaging just less than 10 corner kicks a game, Dahlkemper’s service is a potent attacking weapon.

North Carolina, meanwhile, have only added to their goal total. Jessica McDonald became the NWSL’s active leading goalscorer when she tallied against Boston last weekend. The forward now has 33 goals in her NWSL career. She and Lynn Williams continue to be the league’s most dynamic attacking duo. They have a combined 26 goals in their last 26 games together.

The Pride came close to securing their first win last weekend against FC Kansas City before a late 84th minute goal by the Blues cancelled out Orlando’s one goal lead. The Pride still managed a point, but it will raise some eyebrows that they have scored just three goals in four games. That one of those came in their last game against North Carolina should be encouraging to Pride fans fearful of another blow-out in the vein of their 3-1 loss in April.

Today’s game sees the NWSL’s lowest-ranked team host the league-leader in a David v. Goliath match-up. North Carolina are one of the few teams in NWSL history to start the season with a perfect 4-0 record, while the Orlando Pride, 0-2-2 on the season, could tie a league record for worst start to a season if they don’t pull out a win this weekend. They are the only team in the NWSL without a win this season.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Week 5 of the National Women’s Soccer League. Sunday, May 14th sees the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL travel to Orlando to face the Orlando Pride at 5 pm ET. We’ll have pre-match coverage, predictions, analysis, and lineups here, so be sure to follow along!