FC Kansas City vs Portland Thorns FC Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

FC Kansas City 1-1 Portland Thorns FC

Prediction: For the most part, in Kansas City, FC Kansas City has edged the series between the two teams during the regular season and in playoff situations. The home side is hard to beat in defense and that seems to be what they use to build on to pick up points. The Thorns can be dangerous on their day but without Heath, their creativity has been stymied and has prevented the likes of Christine Sinclair from thriving. Taking all of this and FCKC's injuries into account, the most likely outcome of this game is a draw.

The referee assignments are out with Karen Abt being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Amanda Ross and Ben Pilgrim on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Emily Fletcher.

Projected Lineup for Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Franch; Boureille, Sonnett, Menges, Klingenberg; Henry, Long, Horan; Nadim, Sinclair, Raso.

Projected Lineup for FC Kansas City (4-2-2): Barnhart; Taylor, Averbuch, Sauerbrunn, Gibbons; Ratcliffe, Scott, Labonta, Bowen; Groom, Leroux.

The match will be played at Durwood Soccer Stadium in Kansas City, KS on May 13th, 2017. The game will broadcast on go90, NWSLSoccer.com and the NWSL app at 8:00PM EST.

With all of that being said, their backline has performed admirably in the last four games. In particular, Emily Sonnett and Emily Menges have formed solid partnership in the centre of defense that has repelled most teams for the most part. Sonnett got named to the April NWSL Team of the Month but her partner would have been equally as deserving to be named to that list as well. If the goals are not coming at one end, head coach Mark Parsons can be thankful that his defense has not conceded too many either and thus, kept the team near the top of the league.

Portland Thorns FC are having an interesting season so far. Their results would say that they are one of the top teams in the league but their actual play would suggest otherwise. Of their two wins, they have only managed to win those games by one solitary goal. Their only multiple goal game came last weekend against Seattle Reign FC but even then, only onw of those two goals was scored by a Portland player. It's still early days but as the season progresses, and depending on Tobin Heath's fitness, the Thorns will need the goals to start flowing.

The bright spot for FCKC has been the form of Nicole Barnhart. Barnhart, a former US international, has probably been the best goalkeeper in the league since its inception and her form this season has been nothing short of spectacular. She has kept FCKC in games that they should have lost four weeks in and they will need her to keep that form going this weekend when they welcome the Thorns into town. Defensively, FCKC are one of the more solid teams around, and led by captain Becky Sauerbrunn, will make it difficult for any team to break them down.

FC Kansas City's season started off brightly with the return of Amy Rodriguez and Sydney Leroux who performed well as a three-front alongside Shea Groom in the first game of the season for the home side but Rodriguez picked up a season-ending injury in that game against the Boston Breakers and since then, more injuries have begun to pile up for the former NWSL champions. Leroux and Groom have continued to try and give FCKC some threat up top but the injuries are beginning to tell as the team keeps picking up draws instead of wins. Head coach Vladko Andonovski can never be underestimated and if any coach can find a way to get his team performing despite the missing players, it's him.

Two teams on different ends of the table meet up this weekend to try and push their seasons forward. The Thorns came away from last weekend with a credible draw that puts them in second place heading into this weekend whereas an injury-riddled FCKC team battled to a draw themselves that kept them in tenth heading into this match up.

Welcome to Week 5 in the National Women's Soccer League! Hosting this LIVE update for VAVEL USA is myself, Kudzi Musarurwa, and we will be watching FC Kansas City welcome Portland Thorns FC to Kansas.