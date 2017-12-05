Seattle Reign vs Washington Spirit Preview: Battle of the Washingtons

Seattle Reign will take on the Washington Spirit on Saturday

The Washington Spirit will travel to Seattle on Saturday to take on the Seattle Reign in week five of NWSL play. The game should be a fairly even matchup, as the Spirit is sitting in seventh place with the Reign just one place above in sixth. The Spirit got their first win of the season last week against Sky Blue FC, narrowly beating them 4-3. The Reign have fared only slightly better, winning two of their games and getting their only win in their match against the Houston Dash, which ended 5-1 in their favor. It has been a bumpy start to the season for two of last year’s top finishers, but it’s early enough for them to find a rhythm and get back into last year’s success.

Seattle looking to improve after last week’s draw

Christine Nairn, a graduate of Penn State, who was traded to the Reign from the Spirit this offseason, will meet her former team for the first time. Nairn, who was a dynamic midfielder for the Spirit who started consistently, but hasn’t found that time with the Reign just yet. The choice to put her in for this match would be interesting, but not unprecedented. The team will have to compensate for the absence of Merritt Mathias, who has been suspended for three matches due to her violent conduct against the Portland Thorns last weekend. The return of Megan Rapinoe too after only playing on and off while recovering from a torn ACL, has given life and energy to the Reign, who will need it to compete with a youthful Spirit team.

Washington looking to build momentum

Washington got their first win of the season last week in a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Sky Blue, but they’ll be looking for more. Not quite fully back to their winning ways of last year, but no longer having a zero in the W column will definitely boost morale within the team. Francisca Ordega dominated the game, scoring twice and creating the opportunity for the Spirit’s third goal, and was rewarded for her hard work with the NWSL player of the week award. Line Sigvardsen Jensen has also been impactful in the Spirit midfield, and her combinations with the forwards have the opportunity to make the difference in what will likely be a tough game.

Francisca Ordega was named week five player of the week | Source: Washington Spirit twitter @WashSpirit 1

Game Details

The game will kickoff on Saturday at 4:00 pm at Memorial Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The game will be streamed on the Go90 app and website.