FC Kansas City vs Portland Thorns FC preview: Thorns look to win in Kansas City for the first time

FC Kansas City vs Portland Thorns FC Preview: Thorns look to win in Kansas City for first time

For Week five in the NWSL, FC Kansas City will host the Portland Thorns at Children’s Mercy Victory Field. Last week, the Blues hosted the Orlando Pride and fell behind late in the second half. Orlando's goal came from forward Marta Vieira Da Silva but that didn't stop the Blues as they were able to score late in the second half. Erika Tymrak scored the game-tying goal in the 84th minute, which ended in a 1-1 tie for the home team. The Thorns also had a tie last week as they overcame to one goal deficits as they hosted their rivals Seattle Reign and the game ended 2-2.

Kansas City with the home match advantage

The Blues have never lost to Portland in their past five home games. In these five home matches, the Thorns have managed to score a total of two goals on Kansas City. The Blues currently stand in ninth place with a 1-2-1 game record. Considering that they were able to comeback from giving up a late goal, they will have to come out much stronger against a powerful Portland side and not fall behind early if they want to maintain their home game winning streak against the Thorns.

With key players such as Amy Rodriguez being out since Week one due to an ACL tear, the atmosphere of the game has changed for the Blues. Forward Shea Groom also suffered a broken rib in Week 2 but has returned back hungry for more. As the offense of Kansas City has taken a toll on players, forward Sydney Leroux has been able to maintain the fort as she even had several scoring opportunities last week.

Midfielder Desiree Scott (center) as she attempts to get by Orlando Pride midfielder Kristen Edmonds | Source: FC Kansas City

Portland Thorns Allie Long looking for 30th NWSL goal

In last week's match against Seattle Reign, midfielder Allie Long scored the in the 82nd minute, which was the game-tying goal for the Thorns. This goal also marked her 29th NWSL career goal. Former Reign midfielder Kim Little was the league's all-time goal scorer with 32 goals. North Carolina Courage forward Jessica McDonald broke that record last week as she scored her 33rd NWSL goal. If Long is able to score against Kansas City, she will be the third player in the history of the NWSL to reach 30 goals.

In NWSL standings, the Thorns hold second place with seven points. They come into this match looking to do something they have never done before, beat Kansas City on the road and climb closer to first place.

The FC Kansas City vs the Portland Thorns match is scheduled to kickoff at 4:00 pm EST and can be watched live on the go90 app. Kudzi Musarurwa will also be providing LIVE coverage of the game for NWSL VAVEL USA.