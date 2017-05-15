NWSL Non-Allocated Players have formed a Player's Association | Source: @NWSL_PA twitter

The NWSL has come one step closer to equal pay and rights today. The non-allocated players have announced the formation of a Player's Association. The Association will be made up of only active non-allocated players, including amateurs, on a current NWSL roster. Current allocated players are not included due to the Associations set up with their national teams.

Tweet sent out by the newly created NWSL Players Association | Source: @NWSL_PA

With the formation of the Association, the non-allocated players will now have a voice. The Association will be set up like a player's union, allowing for negotiations such as better pay and equal rights to bring them even with Major League Soccer.

The mission statement of the Association shows they want to help the NWSL grow. "We, the Non-Allocated Players of NWSL, vow to build on the opportunity that has been afforded to us, as well as work to achieve those goals that have not yet been attained." It then continues, "We honor the vision and progress of those who came before us...Pledge to work with the League and Allocated Players to advance continued improvements in women's soccer...Commit ourselves to doing all in our power for the betterment of our members so that we may best contribute to the common goal: a world-class product on the field, and to be role models and inspire the next generation off the field."

Some people may see player unions as a bad thing and they will destroy the ability for the League to grow. Many people, including the players, see this as an opportunity to get their voices heard and allow the National Women's Soccer League flourish into the top league in the world, attracting players from all corners of the planet, fighting for a chance to play with the best and the be respected and treated as they should be; a top performing athlete.