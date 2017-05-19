Boston Breakers vs Portland Thorns FC Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL (0-0)

Source: bostonbreakers.com

Boston Breakers 2 - 1 Portland Thorns FC

Prediction: For all of Boston's inconsistencies, they have only lost one of their three home games so far, and that was a narrow loss to the current league leaders. Portland do not have the same firepower up front as the NC Courage so Boston's defense should have an easier time of it. If Long is also unable to play in this match, and with Tobin Heath still out through injury, I am not sure where Portland's offense will come from even with the likes of Christine Sinclair on the field. This feels like it will come down to a narrow win for the home side, all things considered.

Managing the two sides will be Matt Beard for the Breakers and Mark Parsons for the Thorns. The referee assignments are also out with Farhad Dadkho being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Shane Kennard and Kali Langevin on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Alexandria White.

Projected Lineup for Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Franch; Boureille, Sonnett, Menges, Klingenberg; Henry, Long, Horan; Nadim, Sinclair, Raso.

Projected Lineup for Boston Breakers (4-5-1): Smith; King, Oyster, Westphal, Chapman; Frisbie, Salem, Lavelle, White, Leon; Dowie.

The match will be played at Soldiers Field Soccer Stadium in Boston, MA on May 19th, 2017. The game will broadcast on go90, NWSLSoccer.com and the NWSL app at 7:00PM EST.

The Thorns midfield and backline have performed admirably so far this season and although goalkeeper Adrianna Franch continues to have question marks over her distribution, she has managed to make important saves when it matters for the Thorns. One concern for the Thorns heading into this match is Long's fitness as she has been listed as questionable due to injury. If Long is a no-go, the strength of Portland's midfield decreases and thus, puts more pressure on their backline to keep Boston out. Portland's defense has only been truly tested twice this season, against the North Carolina Courage and Seattle Reign FC, and in both cases, they have been found wanting. That cannot be the case against the Breakers who have seemingly found some fluidity in their offense this season.

The visitors to Boston this week are Portland Thorns FC who sit in one point above the Breakers in third place. Just like the Breakers, the Thorns have also had an inconsistent season after they won their first match. They followed that win up with two draws, one win and one loss but their performances have not been impressive especially their offense. The only striker with multiple goals for the Thorns so far has been Nadia Nadim, who along with Allie Long, has two so far this season. That is how anemic the front line for the Thorns has been and it showed during their previous 0-0 draw against FC Kansas City.

Overall, the Breakers have been one of the more difficult teams to break down but if a team has enough talent, they can capitalize on a few mental lapses that the Boston backline are susceptible to. Goalkeeper Abby Smith has been in fantastic form so far this year but as most young goalkeepers tend to do, she can be caught out of position now and again. If the opportunity arises for their opponents, Smith is more than likely to make the save but if her backline does not stand firm for the full 90, there is only so much Smith can do.

The Boston Breakers are currently one of the more unpredictable teams in the league. After a loss in their first game of the season, the Breakers picked up two wins on the bounce before losing their next game and coming away with a draw in their previous match. It leaves them in fourth place currently in the standings, somewhere that most people did not predict they would be at the start of this season. Led by young starlet Rose Lavelle, the Breakers are a team with the capability to upset any team and they will be looking for Lavelle and veteran striker Natasha Dowie to come up with the goods again tonight when they play one of the NWSL's premier teams.

It has been six weeks into the season and both teams are near the top of the table, where most people did not see the home side being when they made their pre season predictions. In a season as short as the NWSL regular season is, every game counts even at this early stage and both teams will want to try and get all three points if they can.

Hello again to another week of National Women's Soccer League action! This live update for VAVEL USA will be done by me, Kudzi Musarurwa, and I will be updating the match between the Boston Breakers and Portland Thorns FC.