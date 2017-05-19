Seattle Reign FC vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Seattle Reign FC 3 - 1 Orlando Pride

Prediction: Seattle have lost only two home games at Memorial Stadium since they moved there in 2014 and that trend may continue this weekend. At home, the Reign are almost impossible to beat and are capable of pulling off big wins against the very best teams in the league. The Pride may be coming off a big win themselves but in Seattle, the Reign may prove too much for them to handle.

Managing the two sides will be Laura Harvey for the Reign and Tom Sermanni for the Pride. The referee assignments are also out with Timothy Ford being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Jeremy Kieso and Alicia Messer on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Cephas Quartson.

Projected Lineup for Orlando Pride FC (4-3-3): Harris; Krieger, Kennedy, Pressley, Catley; Edmonds, Weatherholt, Camila; Ubogagu, Fields, Marta.

Projected Lineup for Seattle Reign FC (4-3-3): Kopmeyer; Stott, Corsie, Barnes, Pickett; Fishlock, Utsugi, Nairn; Kawasumi, Yanez, Rapinoe.

The match will be played at Memorial Stadium in Seattle, WA on May 21st, 2017. The game will broadcast on go90, NWSLSoccer.com and the NWSL app at 9:30 PM EST.

Again, just like Seattle, the defense is Orlando's 'Achilles heel'. Even with the likes of Ali Krieger, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley and Ashlyn Harris in their ranks, the Pride has been too easy to slice through for opponents. They have conceded eight goals this season and with their offense previously stuttering, this has made it difficult for the Pride to pick up points early on. As the offense grows, the pressure on the Orlando backline should recede but they will be facing a team in Seattle that can make any defense look sieve-like when they come to Seattle. The Pride will have to be near perfect if they are to stop a very potent Seattle front line and come away with anything from this game.

Marta has helped the Pride attack | Source: Joe Petro - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like Seattle, the Orlando Pride are also coming off an impressive win. They found a way to pick up a big three points away to the current table toppers, North Carolina Courage, and pushed themselves into ninth place overall in the league. It was a performance that Pride fans have not seen from their team in a long, long time and many will hope that they will bring that sort of performance to Seattle this weekend. The introduction of Marta has certainly helped the Orlando offense but it's been the performance of another Brazilian, Camila, that has given Orlando the attacking threat that they showed last weekend. If those two continue to feed their teammates in the right area, they could cause Seattle all kinds of problems throughout the match.

Where Seattle tend to falter is in their defense. Hayley Kopmeyer has been outstanding in goal but it's those in front of her who have been inconsistent. The Reign have conceded nine goals this season, the third-highest in the league, which shows that they can be breached. Most of the goals have come away from Memorial Stadium but that does not mean that there is not a way past the Reign at home. The introduction of Rachel Corsie into the first team has stemmed the tide a little but there is a feeling of fragility in the Seattle defense that has not always been there in previous seasons.

Seattle Reign FC at home are probably the best team in the league and have used their home form to push themselves into second. They have made Memorial Stadium a fortress that has yet to be defeated and will look to keep that record intact this weekend. With the likes of Nahomi Kawasumi and Megan Rapinoe in fantastic form right now, not many would bet against the Reign keeping their home record at the high standard it currently is. Rapinoe leads the league in goals with four for the season and Kawasumi has the most assists in the league with four. Seattle is also the highest scoring team in the league and coming off a great performance that saw some of their best players rise to the occasion. Kawasumi, who earned Player of the Week honors recently, and Rapinoe were ably assisted by Christine Nairn and Beverly Yanez last time out and if Seattle wants to make the playoffs this year, they will need those players to continue on in this form.

Many things can change in a week and for these two teams, that has definitely been the case. Two weeks ago, the Seattle Reign left Portland feeling like they had missed a golden opportunity after allowing Portland Thorns FC to come back late a snatch a 2-2 draw and the Orlando Pride had battled to a 1-1 away to FC Kansas City. Then last weekend happened and both teams put on a good showing with the Reign putting six goals past the Washington Spirit and Orlando winning away at the North Carolina Courage by three goals to one. Those performances have set Sunday's match up to be an interesting one as both teams will feel that they have what it takes to get all three points.

Hello and welcome to the final game in Week 6 of the National Women's Soccer League! This live update for VAVEL USA will be done by me, Kudzi Musarurwa, and I will be helping you stay updated on the match between Seattle Reign FC and the Orlando Pride.