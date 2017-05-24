Seattle Reign defender Rachel Corsie called in for Scotland friendlies

Rachel Corsie has been called in for two Scotland friendlies | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Seattle Reign FC defender Rachel Corsie has been called up to Scotland's Women's national team for a pair of friendlies coming up in June.

The first game will be on June 9 against Romania. The game will be played at Falkirk Stadium in Falkirk, Scotland. The game is scheduled for 2:00 pm EST. The second game will take place on June 13 as Scotland will take on Sweden. The game will be played in Växjö, Sweden at Myresjöhus Arena and is scheduled to kickoff at 12:00 pm EST. These two games will help Scotland prepare for this Summer's UEFA Women's Euro that is taking place in the Netherlands.

Corsie has five caps to her name -- three starts -- and has one assist to her name.

Rachel Corsie in action during the Vauxhall International Challenge Womens Match between Scotland and Australia | Source: Ben Radford - Corbis via Getty Images

These two games will take place during the FIFA break so Corsie shouldn't miss any games for Reign FC. The one game that could be in jeopardy would be against FC Kansas City on June 17. With having to travel across the Atlantic Ocean, and then to Seattle, Corsie may have to start the game on the bench if she is too fatigued.

Corsie joined Reign FC prior to the 2015 NWSL season. She has appeared in 33 games -- 28 starts -- in her two-plus years with the team and has three goals to her name so far.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Gemma Fay (Stjarnan), Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)



DEFENDERS (6): Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign), Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian), Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (FC Bayern Munich), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joanne Love (Glasgow City), Leanne Ross (Glasgow City), Caroline Weir (Liverpool)



FORWARDS (4): Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco), Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Jane Ross (Manchester City)