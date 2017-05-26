Houston Dash vs Seattle Reign Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Keys to the Game for Seattle: Expose all of Houston's holes. For some reason, the Dash can't seem to find the perfect Starting XI, and even when it's solid, they don't click on the field. The Reign's offense could very much have a field day - like they did in their last match up - if they find the right areas to penetrate in Houston's line up.

Keys to the Game for Houston: If the Dash want to keep the score low and have a chance to split points or win, then defense has to be solid. In their last match up against the Reign, not having Janine Van Wyk available truly messed up the organization of the back four, and throwing rookie Jane Campbell in goal against a team with a perfect record against Houston wasn't the best of ideas. In addition to locking down the back, having Kealia Ohai wide on the right side is crucial for Houston. Having her all over the place may help at times, but Ohai has been known to be most dangerous on the right flank.

With the game in the late afternoon of the Texas heat, it will be interesting to see how both sides react. Although they have the advantage of being acclimated to such conditions, it seems like the heat is even too much for the Dash sometimes.

On the other side, the Seattle Reign have a perfect record against the Houston Dash since 2014, when Houston became the first NWSL expansion team. Although the Dash can be a tough opponent for the Reign at times, they always come through with the win in the end.

Houston Dash vs Seattle Reign Live Stream

Houston enters the match with a record of 2-4-0 (win-loss-tie) for the 2017 season, with 1-1-0 record at home. So far, it seems like the same Houston Dash everyone is familiar with, struggling to win despite having enough of the right pieces to get results. This game will be huge for the Dash, seeing as they're back at home, and they are facing a club who became the first to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the NWSL - against none other than the Dash in Houston. Most recently, the Dash suffered a huge 5-1 loss to the Seattle Reign last month.

The Seattle Reign is coming off of a tough 1-1 draw wth the Orlando Pride at home. Being on the road will be difficult with all the travel, but Seattle has been known to be able to produce despite being away from home.

This is an important game for the Houston Dash. Back at home after losing on the road to Sky Blue FC, they will need to keep their heads up. The last time they were at home, on May 13, they lost to Sky Blue FC in a 3-1 match.

Houston Dash vs Seattle Reign Live Score and Result

