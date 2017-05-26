US Soccer and You Can Play Project partner up for LGBTQ pride month

US Soccer celebrates Pride month with special jerseys. | Source: @USSoccer_WNT

U.S. Soccer announced today that in recognition for LGBTQ Pride Month will begin a numbers campaign in partnership with the You Can Play Project, the US National Soccer Team Players Association, and the US Women's National Team Player Assocation.The You Can Play Project is an organization which is dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, coaches, and fans no matter what sexual orientation or gender identity of a person.

To do this, the US Men's National Team and US Women's National Team will wear pride-themed rainbow numbers on the back of their jerseys for their June friendlies. The Men's National Team will debut these jerseys for their friendly in preparation for World-Cup qualifying against Venezuela on June 3 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The Women's National Team will wear the kits overseas in Europe for their set of away friendlies against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.

Customizable pride jerseys are available to purchase on US Soccer's online store. | Source: @USSoccer_WNT

One set of game worn jerseys from each team - men's and women's - will be available in an online auction charity. On top of this, fans have the chance to purchase their own customized jerseys with the rainbow numbers on the US Soccer store.

A special edition "One Nation. One Team." hat with rainbow lettering will be available for purchase as well. Proceeds from all of these items will be donated to the You Can Play Project.

The Federation will also put out a public service video which will include members of both senior National Teams expressing acceptance and inclusion of athletes from all backgrounds.

In 2016 U.S. Soccer used their hashtag #OneNation to support the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando. U.S. MNT captain Michael Bradley wore a rainbow armband with One Nation inscribed on it. US Soccer then auctioned off the armband and his jersey.