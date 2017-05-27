Portland Thorns vs Boston Breakers Preview: Portland determined to win after three consecutive ties

Portland determined to win after three consecutive ties

The Boston Breakers will travel to Oregon to play the Portland Thorns this Saturday at Providence Park where the kickoff will take place at 10pm ET. Last Friday, both teams met for the first time this season at Jordan Field in Boston where the match resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Boston scores first and Portland wraps it up

In their last match, the Breakers were the first to take the lead with a goal in the 38th minute by Natasha Dowie followed by a goal from midfielder Rosie White to give them a successful first half with a 2-0 lead. The Thorns managed to regroup and used these goals to motivate them as they were given a penalty kick that was scored by Nadia Nadim. Late in the second half, Nadim scored a goal of her own, which tied up the score to 2-2. Nadim has been a key player for the Thorns as she has scored four out of the five goals that they have as they currently stand in fifth place. She has scored a total of 27 career goals and since scoring her 25th goal, has been one of seven players in NWSL history to reach such a landmark.

Forwards Margaret price (right) and Adriannna Leon (center) take on Portland midfielder Mallory Weber | Source: Boston Breakers

Both teams haven't had success since Week 3

The Thorns haven't seen a win since Week 3 when they faced the Chicago Red Stars with a 1-0 victory. Since then, they have had three consecutive ties and hope to bounce back to keep their home winning record against Boston. Portland has won their last four home matches against Boston and this match will determine whether they make it or break it. The Breakers also haven't won a match since Week 3 when they hosted Seattle Reign and had a successful 3-0 outcome.

In regards to the match in Portland, Breakers head coach Matt Beard commented:

“It is always tough going on the road, especially to the West Coast and a three-hour time difference. We were disappointed last time out not to take all three points at Jordan Field against Portland. Providence Park is a great place to go and play, and as a group, we a very focused on getting a positive result there, but we know we have to be at our best for that to happen.”

The Breakers will look to forward Natasha Dowie who scored a goal and made an assist in the last game that resulted in a 2-2 draw. Boston currently stands in seventh place with eight points and are just behind the Thorns. With both teams seeking to break their winless game streak, this match will see much action from both sides to see victory once again.