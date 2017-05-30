Morgan Brian ruled out for upcoming USWNT friendlies

Morgan Brian will sit out this round of USWNT friendlies | Source: ussoccer.com

The United States Women's National Team announced today that Morgan Brian would not be traveling with the team to face Sweden and Norway in the upcoming friendlies for the team. The Houston Dash midfielder had been named to the 22-player roster but has now been ruled out in order for her to regain full match fitness.

A slight twinge during the weekend rules out Brian

During the last game the Dash played in the National Women's Soccer League, a 2-0 loss to Seattle Reign FC, Brian had to be subbed out at half-time after feeling a twinge in her hamstring. The Dash medical staff concluded that the knock was not a serious injury but they would monitor Brian closely as she continues to come back from her previous injury issues. This was relaid to the USWNT coaching staff who then decided that it was in Brian's bets interest to remain in Houston and continue to recover to full fitness instead of traveling with the rest of the USWNT to Europe this month. The coaching staff has also ruled out calling up another player to replace Brian and thus, the remaining number of players involved in these friendlies will be 20.

Brian may miss time with the Houston Dash as well | Source: houstondynamo.com

Brian's injuries beginning to seem like a cause for concern

Although the knock has not been announced as a serious one, fans will begin to wonder when Morgan Brian will return to full fitness. Since 2016, the midfielder has missed considerable time for both club and country due to similar injuries and when she has featured, she has played without regaining full fitness. Many hope that this is just a minor setback for a player that has become a key piece for the Dash and the USWNT and that she will be back on the field in the near future. For the Houston Dash faithful, this news will add another burden to them as they are also closely monitoring Rachel Daly's fitness after her dehydration-related issue on Saturday afternoon and recently, the mutual agreement to terminate head coach Randy Waldrum 's contract. In short, it has not been a great week for Dash fans so far.