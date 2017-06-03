North Carolina Courage v FC Kansas City Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL 2017

FC Kansas City Keys to the Game: Counter-attack. FCKC are on a roll: they’re unbeaten in their last four matches, with forward Sydney Leroux being named the NWSL Player of the Month in May. The Blues have a real opportunity to jump-start their offense, as the Courage love to attack with numbers and frequently leave gaps in the back. Both Leroux and Shea Groom have real pace and fearlessness when it comes to finishing their chances, so they will give the Courage backline all they can handle.

North Carolina Courage Keys to the Game: Pace. Thanks to head coach Vlatko Andonovski, FCKC have one of the best-drilled, best organized backlines in town. Where they are not blessed, however, is pace, and that the Courage have in spades. If FCKC focus on Williams, there’s McDonald. If they focus on McDonald, there’s Makenzy Doniak, and Debinha, and Smith, etc. Sauerbrunn reads the game at a higher level than most mortals, and she and her center-back partner Yael Averbuch are typically in lock-step, but there might be no argument against the pure speed and relentlessness of the Courage’s front line.

On paper, the game promises a contest between offense and defense. Offense: the Courage’s full-steam ahead front-runners, Lynn Williams and Jessica McDonald, the NWSL’s all-time leading goalscorer, against defense: the brick-wall of Becky Sauerbrunn and Nicole Barnhart, the goalkeeper who holds the NWSL record for shut-outs. North Carolina are one of the league’s highest scoring teams and have yet to be shut-out, while FCKC have allowed only five goals in seven games.

Both teams will be missing key players for Saturday’s match. The Courage will be without starting defender and Japanese international Yuri Kawamura, who tore her ACL and meniscus in last week’s Chicago Red Stars match and will miss the remainder of the season, and 2nd overall draft pick Ashley Hatch, who is competing with the U-23 WNT at the Nordic Cup. Absent for FCKC is first-round draft pick Christina Gibbons, also on U-23 WNT duty, and Alexa Newfield, who was sent off in Blues’ game against the Washington Spirit.

This week’s matches will be the last before entering the FIFA break, when multiple players will disembark for international duty. Among those players are the Courage’s Lynn Williams, who was added to the USA roster after an injury to Alex Morgan, Abby Dahlkemper, Jaelene Hinkle, and Samantha Mewis, and Sydney Leroux and Becky Sauerbrunn from FC Kansas City. They will travel to Europe for the USWNT’s friendlies with Sweden and Norway in the upcoming week. The NWSL season will resume Saturday, June 17.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the National Women's Soccer League. Tonight’s match sees the first place North Carolina Courage host two-time NWSL champions FC Kansas City. My name is Willa Grefe and I’ll be your host for today’s match, brought to you live from Cary, N.C. Fans can watch the match on Lifetime at 3:30 pm, or follow along here for pre-game rosters, analysis, and live game updates.