Washington Spirit signs Caprice Dydasco new contract

Caprice Dydasco signs a new contract ahead of her return to the field. | Source: Follow Your Spirit

The Washington Spirit has signed defender Caprice Dydasco a new contract with the club. Per league and team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dydasco has not yet suited up for the Spirit in 2017 due to being on the 45-day disabled list. The defender tore her left ACL in the first half of the 2016 NWSL Championship against the Western New York Flash (now the North Carolina Courage). Since then, she has been rehabbing and even returned home to Hawaii to have the surgery and rehab in ways Dydasco and the staff thought best for her.

The defender is ready to see minutes for the Spirit in 2017. | Source: Washington Spirit

The UCLA alum was selected by the Washington Spirit as the 19th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NWSL College Draft. She played in six matches for the Spirit in her rookie season. In 2016, Dydasco started in 12 matches for the Washington Spirit as well as both the semifinal and the championship match. She recorded two assists last season: one on July 31 against Sky Blue FC and one on August 26 against the Orlando Pride. Coincidentally, both asissts were to forward Cheyna Williams.

The defender was a four-year starter at UCLA, from 2011-2014. She appeared in 94 games for the Bruins over four seasons and scored five goals, tallying 23 assists. She was part of the 2013 team that brought UCLA's athletics program their 110th national championship.

This Saturday, the Washington Spirit returns to on-field action. The Spirit travels to the Chicago Red Stars for the Lifetime Game of the Week. Kickoff is schedule for 7:30 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on the Lifetime channel and website.