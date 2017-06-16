Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL (0-0)

Keys to the Game for Orlando: Orlando has to ride off the momentum found after their win against the Breakers. Individually as separate players, the Pride have some of the strongest and solid defenders in the game. Yet when it comes to show time, they are often finding goals scored behind them. It’s important for the back four to be able to be strong and solid together in order to keep a clean sheet and secure a win.

Keys to the Game for Houston: First up: move Kealia Ohai. She’s virtually useless when she’s on the left, which has been often lately. In their last match, the captain was found often changing sides on her own will. She is most effective on the right side, beating defenders and running down balls in all the open space. Next, the midfield has to be sorted. A certain amount of combinations have been proven to work out up top, but the midfield has always been somewhat of a mystery for the Dash. They haven’t been able to find the right balance of players, and with Lloyd back it will be interesting to see what combination Morales and company put out on the field.

Today’s visitors enter the weekend with a 2-3-3 (win-loss-tie) record so far. They are seventh in standings, but are only separated from the bottom by a mere three points. They too have been struggling to find results this season, and this match is just as important as any for them.

The Orlando Pride went into the international break with a rather high note, downing the Boston Breakers 2-0. However, they are still without goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris due to a hip injury. As mentioned earlier, Morgan has returned from Lyon, but will not be able to contribute to the on-field product for a few weeks.

They go into this weekend with a record of 2-6-0 (win-loss-tie) on the season and currently last on the table. Randy Waldrum is out and Omar Morales will stand as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In Morales’ first match as head coach against the Spirit, it looked like nothing had changed - the Houston Dash are still struggling to even keep the game at a draw and create threatening chances.

In most recent Houston Dash news, forward Melissa Henderson announced retirement on Wednesday. Henderson leaves just as Lloyd returns, and the roster is still filled. Before the international break, the Dash were struggling. They dropped their most recent match against the Washington Spirit, a team which they beat 1-0 back in May.

After an international break, the NWSL is back in action this weekend. The Houston Dash are done with afternoon games for now, and they will kick off at 7:30 PM Central Time. With the return of Carli Lloyd this week, the Dash are hoping to turn things around. On the other end, the Pride have Alex Morgan back in the states, but she is expected to miss three to four weeks due to an injury while in France.

