North Carolina Courage vs Boston Breakers Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL (0-0)

Key Player for Boston Breakers: Angela Salem. The Courage have managed to run roughshod over almost every midfield in the league, and their relentless attacking pressure can overpower most teams. That's why Boston's holding midfielder, Angela Salem, has a big task in front of her, and her team stands a good chance of doing well is she's up to it. Salem is a savvy possessor and navigator out of pressure, so her role in breaking up play and redistributing the ball could make the difference for Boston in the center of the park.

Key Player for NC Courage: Abby Dahlkemper. The defender has been an anchor in the back, but also a vital force in front of goal as the Courage's principal corner kick taker. The Courage have scored four goals off corners, including one each in their last three games. This Saturday she'll have to deal with pacy and dynamic attackers like Natasha Dowie, Midge Purce, and Adriana Leon, so the centerback will have to be on the top of her game.

The 8th place team, the Boston Breakers (2-4-2), were sent into the break with a 0-2 loss to the Orlando Pride. The Breakers will be looking to get pack to their positive start of season form, but they will have to do so without their breakout rookie, Rose Lavelle. The #1 draft pick in 2017 NWSL College Draft picked up a pulled a hamstring on the USWNT’s trip to Scandinavia and is expected to be out of commission for 4-6 weeks. Lavelle had made herself vital in terms of possessing the ball and dictating the Breakers’ pace of play, so her absence will surely be felt in the center of the park, where Boston will have to contend with some combination of Sam Mewis, McCall Zerboni, and Debinha. The rookie also gave the Breakers a huge offensive spark. Her two goals and one assist output so far this season will be missed considering Boston have not scored since May 19. The trip to North Carolina could exacerbate that problem as the Breakers have not won away from home in their last six road games.

The North Carolina Courage (6-3-0) come into the games still atop the NWSL standings, courtesy of a 2-0 win over FC Kansas City before the break. A spot of concern will be Lynn Williams, one of the several players to pick up an injury while on duty with the US Women’s National Team this past week, and who may not be available for Saturday’s game. The Courage are not short on attacking depth, however, and if Williams is injured or needs to be rested rookie Ashley Hatch is waiting in the wings. The Courage’s first round draft pick scored her first NWSL goal in Week 8 and picked up another whilst on international duty with the U23 WNT.

