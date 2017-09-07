NWSL Team of the Month for August

Marta is named to her third consecutive NWSL Team of the Month for 2017 | Photo: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

The NWSL Media Association selected the best 11 players in the league for the month of August in a 4-3-3 formation. The Team of the Month is composed of players from the NWSL who significantly contributed to their teams in August. The Best XI team is composed of players from the North Carolina Courage (3), Orlando Pride (4), Portland Thorns (3), and Sky Blue FC (1).

Team of the Month by Position

Goalkeeper



Katelynn Rowland (North Carolina Courage) - Rowland recorded 14 saves and three clean sheets as the Courage went 5-0-0 in August. For the entire month, Rowland only allowed three goals to get past her.



Defenders



Taylor Smith (North Carolina Courage) - The North Carolina defender had 18 tackles and even created 5 goal scoring chances for her team as she defended and went up the flank. Smith played the full 90 minutes in each game in August.



Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride) - Krieger was a major part of the Pride's 4-0-1 unbeaten streak in August, leading the backline with 26 clearances, six interceptions, and a game-winning assist against Boston.



Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns) - Sonnett contributed to the Thorns both offensively and defensively. Offensively, she scored two goals in back-to-back games, including a header in a 4-0 shutout against Washington. Defensively, she had 12 interceptions and 21 clearances.



Steph Catley (Orlando Pride) - The Australian international created five chances and recorded one assist with an 80% passing accuracy. Catley was a part of an Orlando defense that only allowed three goals. She cleared away the ball 13 times and intercepted four.



Midfielders



Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage) - Much of the Courage's midfield is controlled by Mewis, and it was evident in August with her 329 touches, 12 tackles, and three goals, which two of them came against Seattle on August 1, earning her a Player of the Week award. Mewis' contributions also helped the Courage clinch a spot in the postseason on August 30th.



Marta (Orlando Pride) - The Brazilian international scored three goals, recorded two assists, and had a passing accuracy of 89.9%. Marta created chances for Orlando's offense and managed to find Alex Morgan for scoring opportunities that propelled the Pride to playoff contention. This is Marta's third consecutive appearance in the Best XI.



Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns) - Horan created six chances for the Thorns, scored one goal, and provided one assist. She also contributed defensively with 19 tackles and 14 interceptions.



Forwards



Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride) - Morgan's seven goals and two assists helped earn her August Player of the Month honors. Even more, Alex Morgan went on a five-game scoring streak, and she scored game-winning goals in three consecutive matches.



Sam Kerr (Sky Blue FC) - The Australian international scored five goals in August, all of which set records with four of them coming from the same game, which set an NWSL record for most goals scored in a single game. Kerr also helped Sky Blue become the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Kerr leads the league with 16 goals, and she is one goal away from becoming the all-time single-season record holder. Kerr also marks her fourth straight appearance in the Team of the Month.



Hayley Raso - (Portland Thorns) - Raso has become a regular starter for the Thorns, and in August, she created six chances and scored three goals. Raso's two-goal performance helped Portland defeat their Pacific Northwest rival, 2-1. Her brace, Raso's first of her NWSL career, plus her 4 shots on target earned Raso NWSL Player of the Week honors.





The NWSL Team of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.



All stats are a courtesy of the NWLS's official press release.