Orlando Pride's Camila suffers ACL tear and MCL strain

Orlando Pride midfielder Camila is out indefinitely after ACL and MCL injury | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

The Orlando Pride announced this Tuesday that midfielder Camila suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in her right knee, ending her NWSL season. Camila went down after North Carolina Courage's Nora Holstad pushed her in the 32nd minute as the Pride led 1-0 over the NWSL Shield winners. The Brazilian international was unable to continue during the Pride's Saturday’s 3-2 win over North Carolina and was subbed by Rachel Hill. The extent of her injury was unknown until she was further evaluated by Orlando's medical staff at Orlando Health.

Camila did not miss a single game all season, appearing in all 24 games for the Pride this year and starting in 22. She scored four goals and assisted in five. She won the NWSL Goal of the Week award twice - Week 3 and Week 9. In Week 3, Camila took a shot outside the North Carolina box, bending it into the lower left post. The Pride would eventually lose 3-1, but her goal was enough to gain her recognition for that week. In Week 9, Camila again sent a beautiful shot from a distance for a goal in a 4-2 victory in Houston.

Camila has been a major part of Orlando's offense in 2017 | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

The 22-year-old has had a breakout season, becoming a fixture for the Pride at midfield. Losing Camila is a huge blow to the Orlando Pride as they prepare for their semifinal game against the Portland Thorns. Camila is a major part of Marta's play as she typically feeds her in the run of play, and they tend to partner on the field. Orlando coach Tom Sermanni will now have to prepare his team without a major component.



The Orlando Pride will travel to Providence Park for their first semifinal game in club history against the Portland Thorns on Saturday. The winner will play in the NWSL Championship on October 14 in Orlando.