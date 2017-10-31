Boston Breakers re-sign Brooke Elby for third season

Brook Elby prepares shot (Photo Courtesy: BDZ Sports)

The Boston Breakers announced on Monday that they have signed defender Brooke Elby to a new contract for the 2018 season. Terms of the contract have not been released. The defender has been with the Breakers for two years following a year long stint playing for the Melbourne Victory in the Westfield W-League.

Elby, 24 is a native of Arcadia, California played four years at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She was a standout with the Tar Heels playing in 73 games during her time in school.

Following graduation for North Carolina, she made her way to Australia and started for the Melbourne Victory playing all 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Melbourne City. Elby signed with the Breakers in 2016 and played in 13 games that season logging 919 minutes for the season. In 2017 she again made 13 appearances and logged 848 minutes.

Brooke Elby goes for a header (Photo Courtesy of bdz sports)

Elby expressed her excitement for the upcoming season in the official press announcement from the team, “I can’t wait to be returning to Boston for my third season.” She continued by saying, “I am eager to be a part of the continued growth and progress the Breakers have made over the years, and I’m excited for what 2018 has in store.”

Breakers head coach Matt Beard was also happy to have Elby back for another season. “Brooke had a great end of the season for us. I felt that she really matured as a player and a person in 2017.” He continued on in the press release saying, “Brooke also can play in numerous positions, and it’s fantastic she has committed her future to Boston.”