Jill Ellis names 23 players for USWNT November friendlies

Jill Ellis calls up 23 players for the November training camp; Mallory Pugh (#22) will miss due to a hamstring injury | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

The United States Women's National Team regroups for the final matches of the calendar year. Head coach Jill Ellis has called up 23 players to the November training camp as the team prepares to take on fifth-ranked Canada in a home-and-away series. The first game is scheduled for November 9th in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada a setting where the USWNT won the 2015 Women's World Cup two years ago. Three days later, the two teams meet in San Jose, California to wrap up the series.

To face off their northern neighbor, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ellis brings in the familiar faces, but she also gives new players an opportunity to make an impact.

Of the 23 players, 18 were a part of the October friendlies against the Korea Republic. Both Tobin Heath and Taylor Smith return to the roster after having to sit out in October due to the injuries they suffered in the NWSL Championship. NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Adrianna Franch also returns to the USWNT picture after an impressive 2017 with the Portland Thorns. Franch has yet to receive an international cap, but she has been a part of previous training camps. Chioma Ubogagu receives her first national team call-up as an outside back. Ubogagu filled in the role at times with the Orlando Pride. Defender Emily Sonnett will also return to the roster. She last played for the U.S. in October 2016 against Switzerland.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 21/0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 2/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 14/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 11/0), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars; 3/0), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC; 102/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City; 133/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 17/0), Taylor Smith (NC Courage; 5/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 12/0), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 55/13), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 41/4), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash; 244/97), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC; 32/6), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage; 32/7), Andi Sullivan (Stanford; 5/0)

FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 132/18), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 132/78), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars; 94/44), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 127/34), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 13/4)

Megan Rapione is one of the most capped players on the USWNT roster with 127 caps | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Roster Notes