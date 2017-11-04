12 NWSL Players named to CANWNT Roster

Christine Sinclair, a CANWNT mainstay, dribbles for the Portland Thorns | Source: Robyn W. McNeil - ISI Photos

The Canadian Women’s National Team has announced the roster for the upcoming friendlies against the United States, with 12 NWSL players making the cut. The storied rivalry between the two teams has always been contentious, but club teammates competing against each other adds another dimension to the competition that is exciting to watch. The pair of matches will be played in Vancouver and Northern California. The United States has had success against Canada in the past few years, winning their most recent meeting 2-0 in 2016, but relative inconsistency as of late could give the Canadians a chance to turn the tables after many stinging defeats

Stephanie Labbe with the Washington Spirit | Source: Jose Argueta - ISI Photos

Maegen Kelly, a forward from F.C. Kansas City has received her first call-up. Kelly played her first minutes for the team in 2017 and made a large enough impact to grab the attention of head coach John Herdman. All three of the goalies are from the NWSL; Stephanie Labbe of the Washington Spirit, Sabrina D’Angelo of the North Carolina Courage, and Kailen Sheridan of Sky Blue FC have all been rostered. Christine Sinclair of the Portland Thorns is the only member of her team to be called up. In addition to Labbe, Spirit players Lindsay Agnew and Shelina Zadorsky have been called up, as has Kelly’s FCKC teammate Desiree Scott. Two members of the Boston Breakers, Allysha Chapman and Adriana Leon, and two players from the Houston Dash, Janine Beckie and Nichelle Prince, round out the twelve players.

Game Details:

The first match of the series is Thursday, September 9th, and will be played at BC Place in Vancouver. Kick off is at 10 pm ET, and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2

Canada Soccer Women’s National Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Stephanie Labbé (Washington Spirit), Sabrina D’Angelo (North Carolina Courage), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC)

FULLBACKS: Lindsay Agnew (Washington Spirit), Allysha Chapman (Boston Breakers), Jayde Riviere (Markham Soccer Club & Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite/ Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre)

CENTERBACKS: Shelina Zadorsky (Washington Spirit), Rebecca Quinn (Duke), Ariel Young (Ottawa Fury and Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre)

MIDFIELDER/FULLBACK: Maegan Kelly (FC Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Jessie Fleming (UCLA), Julia Grosso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite/ Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre), Desiree Scott (FC Kansas City)

FORWARDS: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC), Janine Beckie (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Adriana Leon (Boston Breakers), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Jordyn Huitema (Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite/ Canada Soccer Regional EXCEL Super Centre)