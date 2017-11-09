Canada vs USWNT Live Stream Updates and Scores of the 2017 International Friendly (0 - 0)

Canada 1, United States 3

Prediction: Both teams have been up and down this season, but the American squad is missing fewer superstar pieces. The Canadians have also failed to beat the United States in more than 16 years. Add in the fact that Canadian team is overwhelmingly composed of young players and I just can’t see the Canadians pulling out a victory. The USWNT offense has been greatly improved over the last few months, and I don’t think the Canadians can keep pace.

The USWNT will be led by Jill Ellis while CanWNT will be led by John Herdman.

Projected lineup for CanWNT: Labbé; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Agnew; Lawrence, Scott, Fleming; Rose, Beckie, Sinclair

Projected lineup for USWNT: Naeher; Smith, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, O’Hara; Ertz, Mewis, Horan; Morgan, Rapinoe, Williams

The match will be played at BC Field in Vancouver, Canada at 10:00 pm EST (7:00 PT) on November 9th, 2017. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States and on TSN1 in Canada.

American fans will be eagerly awaiting coach Jill Ellis’ decision about the goalkeeper position. Four different goalkeepers were called to camp including National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year Adrianna Franch. Franch, who plays for the NWSL Champion Portland Thorns, was incredible for her club over the last two seasons but has never appeared in a USWNT game. With the relatively poor play from Alyssa Naeher lately, the fans are excited to see some variability at the position.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming attempts to control the ball in a friendly match against Germany on April 9, 2017 | Photo: Matthias Kern - Bongarts

The player to watch for Canada is definitely midfielder Jessie Fleming. The 19-year-old phenom has already registered 45 CAPs with the senior national team with four goals scored. She earned her first appearance at the age of 15 which follows the current theme for head coach John Herdman who took over in 2011.

The youngest player on the American side will be the 21-year-old midfielder, Andi Sullivan.

The CanWNT has not been able to garner the same quality competition or success during their 2017 campaign. The Canadians lost on the road to Germany in a 2-1 heartbreaker where Germany scored in the 86th minute. Canada also failed to win the Algarve Cup, where they drew with Portugal and lost to Spain in the final. Canada did earn 1-0 wins over both Sweden and Denmark throughout the year as well as a smattering of wins against lesser opponents. A victory against the United States in either match would be a huge result for a team dominated by youth. The squad will have six members under the age of 20 and just four players over the age of 25.

All told the USWNT has played 6 of the top 9 squads in the world with three wins and three losses. After these friendlies with Canada, the only top-9 team that the USA will not have played in 2017 will be the Netherlands side who won the UEFA Women’s Euro over the summer.

The team took a trip to Scandinavia where they beat Norway and Sweden on the road before coming home to host the Tournament of Nations. The Australian Women’s National Team would hand the Americans their third defeat on home soil on their way to sweeping the field, which also included Japan and Brazil. Despite a rocky start in their next game against Brazil, the Americans would close out the tournament with a pair of wins.

Midfielder Samantha Mewis and defender Casey Short attempt to stop French forward Eugenie Le Sommer during the SheBelieves Cup | Photo: Brendan Smialowski - AFP

The USWNT has been aggressively seeking out difficult opponents during the 2017 campaign with mixed results. The year started off poorly when the team finished last in the second iteration of the SheBelieves Cup. The four-team tournament saw the US squad beat second-ranked Germany in their first match before falling to third-ranked England and fourth-ranked France.



Forward Tobin Heath has been ruled out for the game after taking part in camp with the team. She is still dealing with an injury suffered during the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship Game.

This penultimate game of the 2017 season will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2016 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying Tournament back on February 21, 2016. In that game, the Americans prevailed with a 2-0 scoreline with Hope Solo in goal. Both teams have undergone some significant lineup changes since then, and those changes will be exacerbated by the players from both teams playing for European clubs that won’t be able to make the trip. Forward Crystal Dunn will be unavailable for the USWNT due to her obligations with Chelsea. Canada will be missing defender Kadeisha Buchanan and midfielder Sophie Schmidt, but defender Ashley Lawrence will be able to make the match.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the match between the Canadian Women’s National Team and the United States Women’s National Team at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. This match will be the first of a home and away series for the teams to close out 2017. My name is Aaron Bellamy and I will be your host for what promises to be an exciting match between the first ranked USWNT and the fifth-ranked CanWNT.